That was the mileage on the new Disabled American Veterans van being used by Berrien County’s veterans services office, as it returned this week from a trip to the VA clinic in Mishawaka, Ind.
That’s a lot better than 386,000, the approximate mileage on their previous vehicle, according to volunteer driver Peter Plikaitis.
With the old van, “you could feel every bump in the road,” Plikaitis said, which couldn’t have been pleasant for those heading to medical appointments.
Veterans being transported to the full-service clinic will now have a much more comfortable ride.
“My goal is to have this van full five days a week,” Veterans Services Director Lee Lull said of the 12-passenger van that makes several stops to pick up passengers on its way to the clinic.
The road toward purchasing the van took some unusual twists last year.
Lull launched his fundraising effort in February 2018, putting out the call for $18,500 in donations to match a Disabled American Veterans national transportation program grant. He needed to have the money by November, and he acknowledged that this was an ambitious goal. The last time he sought this funding, it took him two years to raise that amount.
The Herald-Palladium ran an article on Feb. 1 announcing the request and explaining the need to provide reliable, convenient transportation for veterans seeking medical care.
The morning the story ran, Lull was making his quarterly report to the county board of commissioners. His assistant, Maureen Adams, unexpectedly walked into the room and up to the podium in the middle of his presentation.
“Lee, I really apologize for interrupting you,” she said, “but I think you are really going to want to hear this.” She handed him a note informing him that a donor had called offering to cover the full amount for the van. “Well, this was a good interruption,” Lull told commissioners, announcing the donation and receiving a round of applause.
Lull later called the moment “surreal.” The donation was made by St. Joseph resident Judy Felland, through the Berrien Community Foundation. After her offer, another person called to make the same donation, and money was received for other veterans services.
The van arrived last month, one of 150 provided through Indiana DAV. Berrien is the only county in Michigan to have received a DAV transportation grant.
It was sorely needed.
Long and winding road
Berrien County had been working with Disabled American Veterans and volunteers to drive clients to appointments in Benton Harbor and Battle Creek. In 2017 DAV made 194 trips, carrying 683 passengers.
Veterans making the trip to Battle Creek had to get themselves to Benton Harbor to get a ride. The Battle Creek run along I-94 was often a long trip for drivers and passengers, particularly during the winter.
In October 2017 the 89,000-square-foot St. Joseph County, Ind., VA Clinic in Mishawaka opened, offering services not available at the Benton Harbor VA site, such as a pharmacy, cardiology, urology, podiatry and expanded mental health care.
Lull said it provides 90 percent of the services available in Battle Creek, and for many residents it is much closer. For south county residents, it is only a 15-minute ride.
They established a route that makes stops at the Napier Avenue Shell station in Benton Harbor; the Stevensville Park and Ride off of I-94; American Legion Post 331 in Bridgman; River Valley Senior Center; New Buffalo Township Hall; American Legion Post 204 in Three Oaks; the Marathon station on US 12 in Galien; JD’s truck stop in Buchanan-Niles; and the Niles Senior Center. The River Valley center picks up members and takes them home after appointments.
Lull obtained a loaner van from the Indiana Department of Veterans Affairs to provide transportation to the Mishawaka clinic. The only problem was that the 2007 van had more than 386,000 miles on it. That was more than double the recommended lifespan of 150,000 miles for a vehicle providing these services.
While the vehicle was safe, Lull knew it wouldn’t last forever. And so he put put out the call, never expecting such a sudden or generous response.
Now that the vehicle is on the road, he wants to fill it with volunteer drivers and veterans.
Plikaitis, of St. Joseph, isn’t a military veteran himself, but decided he wanted to help out.
In addition to comfort, he expects the new van will get a lot better gas mileage. It even has cruise control, he said.
Lull thinks a lot of veterans don’t know about the services available in Mishawaka and the transportation the DAV provides, and he’s trying to spread the word.
Larry Underwood, of Buchanan, an Army veteran who served from 1966-68, had one word to describe the care he has received.
“Godsend,” he said. “It’s been a lifesaver for me.” He hasn’t been to drive since 2013, so the transportation is an important lifeline for him.
When he is at the VA clinic, he tells other veterans about the transportation available.
He said the DAV drivers “are very courteous, and easy to talk to,” and he enjoys meeting other veterans.
“We want to make veterans are aware of this free service,” said Lull, himself a Navy veteran who gets health care through the VA. “We transport on Tuesdays and Thursdays but will make exceptions if veteran cannot schedule on those days. All we ask is that they schedule a morning medical appointment. If demand increases, we hope to increase transports to five days a week.”
To schedule a ride on the van, contact Ken Ward, DAV, transportation director, at 800-360-8387 Ext. 73509, a week in advance.
For information on this or other veterans programs, contact Lee Lull at 983-7111 Ext. 8118.
