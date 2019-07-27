PAW PAW — Van Buren County commissioners Tuesday tentatively gave support to a new public land preserve on Lake Michigan. They’ll make a formal decision next month.
Peter Ter Louw, executive director of the Southwest Michigan Land Conservancy, said his organization is with working the South Haven Area Recreation Authority to get a $3 million grant from the Michigan Natural Resources Trust fund purchase 48 acres of property immediately south of the Pilgrim Haven Land Preserve from Scott Royle.
Pilgrim Haven, a longtime summer campsite, is on 77th Street and 18th Avenue. The Role property is across the street on 18th Avenue. Ter Louw said the two together will comprise about 2,000 feet of Lake Michigan frontage. “They complement each other,” Ter Louw said.
Going south from the Royle property is Syndicate Park subdivision, then North Point Land Preserve and Van Buren State Park.
The Royle property is largely pristine, with a 100-foot sand dune. “It’s got spectacular wildflowers up in the dunes,” Ter Louw said. Dyckman Creek runs through both properties. It’s been owned by the same family since the 1880s.
The authority will be the actual purchaser and owner of the property with the Land Conservancy assisting in managing it. Since Pilgrim Haven is adjacent and has a parking lot just off 18th Avenue, the Royle property won’t need many infrastructure improvements – probably a bridge over the creek, benches, a low-impact trail system and stairs to walk up to the top of the dune.
“Other than that it will be mostly natural with this big beautiful dune,” Ter Louw said.
Ter Louw said they’ll know by December if the Trust Fund will grant the money. After that there’ll be fund-raising to come up with the 25 percent match. They’re hoping to actually purchase the property by the end of next summer. The actual public opening will be determined by the authority, according to Ter Louw.
The Galesburg-based Southwest Michigan Land Conservancy is a nonprofit organization operating in nine counties. It currently owns 54 preserves.
Besides Pilgrim Haven, in Van Buren County the open public preserves are Winterberry Woods in Covert Township, Black River Preserve in Geneva Township, Eastman Creek in Geneva Township, Jeptha Lake Fen in Columbia Township, and Portman Nature Preserve in Almena and Antwerp townships. In addition there are six more limited access preserves which may only be visited by appointment or special invitation.
In Berrien County there are three open preserves – Hickory Creek Preserve in St. Joseph Township, Kesling Preserve in Three Oaks township, and Topinabee Preserve in Bertrand Township – plus five limited-access preserves.
The Pilgrim Haven Natural Area was acquired by Southwest Michigan Land Conservancy in December 2011. It is leased to the South Haven Recreation Authority.
The Conservancy’s website is www.swmlc.org.