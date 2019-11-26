DOWAGIAC — A 14-year-old was shot and injured Sunday when someone fired a gun through the floor from one floor above in a two-story apartment.
Public Safety Director Steven Grinnewald said Dowagiac police were contacted at about 11:25 a.m. by someone on staff at Ascension Borgess Lee Memorial Hospital in Dowagiac saying they were treating a 14-year-old for a gunshot wound to the foot.
The victim told police they were sitting on the floor in the living room of an apartment at Vineyard Place Apartments when they heard a loud noise and felt pain in their foot. The victim realized they had been shot in the foot and was taken to the hospital for treatment and was then released for non-life threatening injuries. Grinnewald said he is not releasing the name of the victim because the person is a juvenile, nor would he provide his or her gender.
Police received information about a possible suspect who had left the area. A 23-year-old Cassopolis man was contacted by a deputy with the Cass County Sheriff’s Department, then was turned over to Dowagiac police. The man told police he was handling the gun in an upstairs bedroom and accidentally fired it. A bullet went through the floor and ceiling, striking the victim in the living room below. Grinnewald said police recovered the weapon and other evidence from the scene.
Dowagiac Police arrested the Cassopolis man on charges of assault with a dangerous weapon, felon in possession of a firearm, and felony firearm. He was taken to the Cass County Jail, with his name being withheld pending his arraignment in Cass County 4th District Court.
The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dowagiac Police Department, 782-9743, or the Cass County Tip Line at (800) 462-9328. Dowagiac Police were assisted by the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.
