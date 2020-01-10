STEVENSVILLE — Visitors to Stevensville know they have arrived when they encounter the decorative street lights that line the village’s business areas.
At various times of the year, banners and flower baskets hang from the poles.
But the poles have to be replaced when they are damaged, which is becoming difficult because for the second time in less than four years, the style of pole village trustees have chosen has been discontinued, said Treasurer Barbi Hoge after a recent meeting.
She said that three years ago, trustees committed to purchasing 24 new light poles over six years.
“We’re small. We don’t have a very big budget. We can only purchase four a year,” she said, adding that the annual cost was almost $12,000, which included brackets and flower pot hangers.
The new light poles were a different style than what the village already had because the original style was discontinued. Hoge said trustees had a plan to move the light poles around so the styles were in different areas of the village.
Now, halfway into the plan, Hoge said the village was informed that this second style is being discontinued.
She said the company has offered to the village poles that not only look different from either of the previous two styles, but are much more expensive, at over $5,000 a piece.
“They are still the same kind of style where everything hooks into a bracket rather than using bands so everything slides into the poles,” she said. “But there bases are different. Even the flower pot hangers are different.”
She said trustees prefer using poles with brackets because the accessories slide into channels built into the poles and they look nicer. She said the bands rub on the poles and damage them.
“When we committed to those poles, we were told this was a Michigan company that’s been around forever,” she said. “Now we’re 12 poles in and they’re gone.”
She said they are looking at options, including contacting the manufacturer directly.
During the meeting, trustees also discussed how to raise money for a pavilion to be added to Hickory Creek Park off John Beers Road.
Hoge said a dog park added to the location this past summer has been a huge success. She said grants the village could apply for all require 50/50 matching funds, which the village doesn’t have.
In other business during the meeting, trustees approved spending:
• $892.49 on 40 padded chairs on a rolling cart;
• $3,000 for a snow box that attaches to the village’s front end loader;
• $1,664.62 to replace the carpet in the two front offices of the village hall.
