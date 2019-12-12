STEVENSVILLE — Village of Stevensville employees who have 401(k) plans got an unwelcome surprise last week.
Treasurer Barbi Hoge said an audit of the company that handles the village’s retirement account, KDP Retirement Plan Services in Grand Rapids, showed that Stevensville’s 401(k) is illegal because it was created after May 5, 1986.
“I was pretty upset because not only (was I told) that it was illegal, now the 401(k) plan that we have in place currently is frozen,” Hoge told village trustees Wednesday. “We cannot move that money. We cannot do anything with it unless someone is fired, quits or is retired.”
What makes the situation more frustrating is that the village was planning to move the money because the administration fees have risen, she said.
“I’m not happy with American Funds anyway because not only have they increased the admin fees that the village is paying, now participants are also paying admin fees on a quarterly basis,” she said. “So we’re stuck paying them.”
She said the village can add money to the frozen 401(k) plans, but not the employees.
Moving forward, she said one option is for employees to put future money into a 457(b) plan, which is offered by state and local governments.
Clerk Tiffany Moore said she contributes to a Roth IRA and not a 401(k), but she was told she still can’t move her money.
“I’m mad. That’s my money sitting there and I can’t do anything with it,” she said.
Hoge said three village employees are affected. She said she is speaking with the village attorney to find out if there are any other options for the account, which was set up before she started working for the village.
Trustees talked about the legality of firing and quickly rehiring the employees so the money could be unfrozen.
Polar plunge
Trustees further approved closing St. Joseph Avenue in front of Watermark Brewing Co. on Feb. 1, as the brewery will again host the Michigan Law Enforcement Polar Plunge to benefit the Special Olympics.
Trustee Chris Mason, co-owner of the Stevensville brewery, said the first Polar Plunge this past January raised more than $30,000.
“It exceeded our expectations,” he said. “We want to expand on the event a little bit.”
Trustees also approved allowing the plungers to use the village hall after the plunge to get into dry clothes, and they are recommending his request to the state for a permit to allow people to have beer with them in the street as they watch the event.
“It’s a fun way to kick off the year,” Mason said.
Ex-manager
Hoge reported that after tracking former Stevensville Village Manager Todd Gardner to Florida, there was a court order issued to garnish his bank account for $13.59.
“That is all the money the man has in the world, and he is currently not working,” she said.
Gardner, who was village manager from April 2006 to May 2009, was sentenced to four years and four months in prison in 2010 for embezzling $277,647 from village funds while he was village manager. He was 49 at the time.
Gardner’s actions caused further headaches because he had the village take out almost $700,000 in loans from 1st Source Bank in Indiana so the village’s now-defunct Downtown Development Authority could buy property to expand the downtown. The loans were later deemed to be illegal.
A civil suit the village filed against Gardner in Berrien County Trial Court in September 2010 resulted in an $818,457 judgement against Gardner.
Hoge said he’s probably working for cash to avoid having his wages garnished.
“I will continue to go after him, but right now, that’s all I can take from him because that’s all he shows he has,” she said.
