BERRIEN SPRINGS — Preliminary work on two upcoming infrastructure projects was approved at Monday’s Berrien Springs Village Council meeting. Members also voted to fund employees’ health savings accounts for the 2020 year.
Council members approved paying bills totaling just over $8,300 from the village’s engineering firm, Fleis & VandenBrink, for their work on two projects.
The first project involves design work on the reconstruction of two alleys in the village. The actual reconstruction of the two alleys running from Main Street to Mechanic Street is scheduled to take place next spring.
Village President Milt Richter said one alley is behind Harding’s while the other is behind restaurants on “restaurant row” on the other side of Ferry Street. He said no cost estimate has been developed for that project yet and it has not gone out to bid.
The other project Fleis & VandenBrink is working on is set for 2021 or later and involves street work within the village. Richter said the village is looking to apply for a still to be determined loan from the United States Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development division to pay for the work.
With the health savings accounts, council members voted to deposit funds into the village employees’ accounts at United Federal Credit Union. The health savings accounts were initially approved this year in March when the council renewed the full-time employees’ health insurance plan and are now being funded.
Council members decided last year to establish the health savings accounts for employees in lieu of paying for a higher cost health insurance plan for them. With the health savings accounts, employees each get a set amount to cover the cost of items like prescriptions and doctor visits.
The council’s next meeting is Monday, Dec. 16, at the village hall. Council committee meetings will be held Wednesday, Dec. 11.