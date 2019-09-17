BARODA — The Baroda Township Board on Monday held off on endorsing the planning commission’s request for support on a proposal to rescind a special land use permit for Mark Schutze’s NIMBY Pond on Hills Road.
“The violations are ongoing,” said Treasurer Brenda Troxell, a member of the planners.
But Trustee David Wolf demurred on the request.
“Being a member of the (township) police board, I’m not surprised by this,” Wolf said about the proposed action. But the permit is issued by the planners, not the township board, and “I’m not sure we should weigh in on this, at this point,” he continued.
Wolf added that he supports the request personally, “and I think it’s time. But I’m afraid (board support) might muddy the waters.”
The board went along with Wolf’s reservations.
Troxell said the planners will conduct “a final review” of the permit on Monday, Oct. 14.
The site holds snowmobile races over a pond. But there have been “multiple events” there besides the authorized activity, according to the planning commission minutes for its Sept. 9 meeting.
Among the alleged violations were “renting an illegal cabin” and failure to comply with an Aug. 6 cease and desist order for the cabin, according to the minutes. There were also “assault incidences … that were alcohol related,” and other violations, the minutes added.
The minutes said Schutze would be sent a registered letter about the formal review on Oct. 14, and neighbors will also be notified.
Also on Monday, the board agreed to pay Arnt Asphalt $8,350 to fix an asphalt path at the township’s park at Hess Lake.
Earlier this year a woman tripped over a section of a walking path heaved up by tree roots. Troxell said the township has just enough money in the proper fund to pay for the work, and “we’d better bite the bullet and do it as a matter of public safety.”
In other matters, the board agreed to pay $400 a month to Fire Chief-elect Doug deBest. deBest will become the full chief once current Chief Larry Klug formally retires.
Troxell noted that Angela Story, the township’s assessor, received a “perfect score” from the state for tax management and record keeping.
The board has been seeking an at-large member of the community for a committee that will review township ordinances. Richard Herrman volunteered during the meeting.