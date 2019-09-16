BENTON TOWNSHIP — The League of Women Voters of Berrien and Cass Counties will join with thousands of other elections officials and organizations across the country Sept. 24 to celebrate National Voter Registration Day with nonpartisan voter registration efforts.
The Berrien-Cass League will register voters at Lake Michigan College’s Napier Avenue campus. Students, staff, and others may register at the League’s location immediately outside the main bookstore from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. in the college’s main headquarters building. Registration will take place in the Student Activity Center at Southwestern Michigan College.
Every year, millions of Americans find themselves unable to vote because they miss a registration deadline, don’t update their registration, or aren’t sure how to register. National Voter Registration Day seeks to help eligible voters across the country participate in our democratic process. On National Voter Registration Day, organizations from all over the country will unite in a single day of coordinated field, technology, and media efforts to create broad awareness of voter registration opportunities and reach voters who may not register otherwise.
National Voter Registration Day has been endorsed by the National Association of Secretaries of State (NASS) and the National Association of State Election Directors.