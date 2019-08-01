Walking the walk, chalking the chalk

ST. JOSEPH — St. Joseph Today’s annual Chalk the Block street art exhibition, set for Friday through Sunday, will be taking a big step forward this year.
In addition to the 36 artists who will be rendering drawings on the streets and sidewalks downtown, muralist Anat Ronen will be creating a painting of butterflies on the steps leading down the bluff.
The mural will direct people at the beach and other attractions below the bluff toward St. Joseph’s downtown and its shops and restaurants, said St. Joseph Today Executive Director Amy Zapal.
“We’re happy to do whatever we can to make St. Joseph more interesting, more vibrant place, and enhance the assets we have,” Zapal said.
To create the stair mural, they have engaged Ronen, of Houston, who has been a featured artist at Chalk the Block and last year painted a summertime scene on the rear wall of the St. Joseph Today Welcome Center.
Ronen was expected to begin her painting Wednesday evening, continuing the work leading up to the weekend.
The mural was approved by city commissioners in June. It will be rendered in tempera paint, rather than longer-lasting acrylic, to let community members decide whether they like it and want a permanent work of art.
On her website, Ronen explains about her “true passion: urban art. Art for the people. Anywhere and everywhere.”
She has exhibited at shows and galleries all over the country, and has taken on commissions for Disney World, Google, Red Bull and many others.
She will join artists from around the corner and around the country. Several artists from St. Joseph, Stevensville, Niles, Baroda and Benton Harbor will participate. Other artists will be coming from Minneapolis, Utah, Florida and Georgia.
“Each one has a different approach, a different technique,” Zapal said. “There is so much art, so much color, and each one creates unique pieces.”
Among the younger artists will be Sam and Zach Mandarino, grandsons of St. Joseph graphic artist Beth Mandarino, who contributed for several years to the public art display.
The young men have worked with their grandmother on projects, and now will be on their own, Zapal said. Seeing that mentoring among the artists “speaks volumes about the community,” she said.
The artists will be creating their works downtown on Broad Street, between State Street and Lake Boulevard, on Saturday and Sunday.
Event goers can vote for their favorite artist renderings in the People’s Choice vote. Tickets will be sold at the People’s Choice Tent on Broad Street for $1 each from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. One dollar equals one vote towards the favored artist. The artist with the most tickets by the end of the weekend wins the People’s Choice Award.
There will be a Kids Chalk Zone at Wanderlust Outfitters on State Street, from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday.
St. Joseph Today and Silver Harbor Brewing have collaborated for a special beer release, called Golden Ticket, inspired by “Willie Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.”
“It’s a double mash, double oatmeal stout brewed with two different types of chocolate, lending smooth semi-sweet chocolate notes with a mellow warmth,” Zapal said.
Other weekend activities include St. Joe Lighthouse open hours, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon-4 p.m. Sunday. At 7:30 p.m. the Friday Night Concert will feature the B-Side Growlers at the John E.N. Howard Band Shell.
The St. Joseph’s Farmers Market will be held 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, and Antiques on the Bluff will set up from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday.
The outdoor movie, starting at dusk Saturday in Whirlpool Centennial Field, is “Incredibles 2.” St. Joseph Municipal Band concerts will be at 3:30 and 7:30 p.m. Sunday at the Howard Band Shell. Horse-drawn trolley rides will be offered from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, boarding at Elm and State streets.
For information about Chalk the Block or upcoming events, visit stjoetoday.com, facebook.com/stjoetoday, the Welcome Center at 301 State St., or call 985-1111.
Contact: jmatuszak@TheHP.com, 932-0360, Twitter: @HPMatuszak