Is it OK to scatter a deceased loved one’s ashes in a park or in Lake Michigan? Or is there a law against such a thing? Asking for a friend.
– Anonymous
Friend of Anonymous,
Michigan currently does not have any state laws that control where one may scatter human cremated ashes, however the federal law does. One may scatter human cremated ashes on their own property. If one wishes to scatter human ashes on private land, permission is needed from the land owner. Spreading ashes at a cemetery is allowed, but one needs to follow the cemetery’s rules and may have to pay a cost.
Lake Michigan is a beautiful place where many people request to have their remains scattered. Michigan does permit this, although the federal law considers this a burial at sea. The federal government has set guidelines for a burial at sea (spreading ashes on water). First, one is required to report the burial at sea to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). Second, one must be at least three miles away from the shore before scattering any ashes. The EPA does not permit scattering at beaches or in wading pools by the sea.
Before spreading any ashes on public land, check with the city and county to make sure you are within their regulations and zoning rules. One may require a permit to spread ashes within a state park. The Clear Water Act requires one to have a permit from the local government, if one wishes to spread ashes on a lake within a state park.
To spread ashes on federal land, one needs to first request permission. Some national parks have guidelines on their websites. Federal law prohibits dropping any objects from the air that can potentially cause harm to people or property. Ashes aren’t considered to be harmful and may be scattered from a plane, but the urn or container holding the ashes may not be.