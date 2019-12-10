WATERVLIET — Watervliet High School should have a new principal next week.
Superintendent Ric Seager told the school board Monday night that the district has narrowed down its search to five candidates.
Those five candidates, Seager said, will be interviewed today by several panels of school officials and community members, and then two will be chosen to have a final interview next Tuesday.
Out of the 14 original candidates, the finalists are Robin Hadrick, former principal at Niles and Cassopolis high schools; Lauren Bernat, administrator at Benton harbor and formerly from Florida; Erin Rolfe, a teacher and school improvement leader at Loy Norrix High School in Battle Creek; Kelly “Joe” Thomas, assistant high school principal at Pennfield High School in Battle Creek; and Dustin Gill, assistant high school principal at Everett High School in Landing and former high school principal at Grand Rapids Public Schools.
Seager said the new high school principal would ideally start in January, but the district is willing to work with the person if he or she has a contract somewhere else to unwind.
Former high school principal Brad Coon resigned in August right before the start of the school year. Curriculum Director Susan Toothman has been serving as interim high school principal since then.
In other business, Seager reported that the district’s strategic planning process, which started in September, is moving along nicely.
He said a strategic planning consultant will visit the district on Thursday to do focus groups with teachers, students and support staff. He said a report for the board on initial ideas and goals should be ready in late winter, but that it’s OK if it takes longer.
“The important thing is we do it right,” he said.
Seager also reported that fall student count numbers are in, and the district is down about 13 kids from last year. He said even though enrollment was down, the district is generally trending up because it was up 51 kids last year from the year before.
Bill Tiefenbach, district technology integration specialist, gave the board a report on a new financial and data reporting system that the district is using, called Munetrix. The system is available to the public at www.watervlietps.org by clicking on “Transparency Reporting” under the “District” tab.
Tiefenbach said Munetrix is “impressive” compared to what the district had. Besides allowing the public to see financial and other data for the district, it allows teachers and administrators to get clear reports of that data and other information.
Seager said the district gets about four Freedom of Information Act requests a month, and this will help the district respond to those faster or just point the person requesting the information to the web page.
Contact: anewman@TheHP.com, 932-0357, Twitter: @HPANewman