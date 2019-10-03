WATERVLIET — City commissioners worked through a number of fiscal-housekeeping items – paying bills that ranged in scope from substantial to relatively modest – at Tuesday’s regular monthly meeting.
The priciest item on Tuesday evening’s meeting was commissioners’ approval of a $65,145 payment to Wightman, the engineering/consulting firm that has contracted to help Watervliet execute an ambitious citywide Asset Management Plan.
To advance that project, Wightman first developed the asset plan, and then conducted an extensive analysis of the town’s wastewater system and roadways. To date, Watervliet has paid the consultant $55,839 in two smallish installments; with the additional payment approved Tuesday, Wightman will have received a total of approximately $121,000.
Watervliet’s plan also anticipates the city will request a low-interest, long-term loan from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to fund implementation of the asset plan. If the city moves forward with that effort, Wightman will, for an additional $64,870 fee, develop and submit that complex funding request.
After the meeting Mayor Dave Brinker said that absent any unexpected developments the city “absolutely” expects to move ahead with the USA loan request in coming months.
Also Tuesday, the town signed a new municipal-liability insurance policy with Decker Agency of Portage, Mich., for an annual cost of $36,730. The new policy, which shields Watervliet against liability from a broad range of potential claims and mishaps, costs $36,730. That’s up from $33,106 Decker charged in the previous year, noted City Manager R. Tyler Dotson, but the new policy also incorporates additional coverage not provided in the previous year’s package.
Separately, commissioners agreed to pay $19,474, in four installments over the coming year, for the workmen’s compensation and employer’s liability insurance the city is legally obliged to carry.
They then signed off on a payment of $14,400 to Maner Costerisan, the Lansing-based CPA firm that provides Watervliet with its required annual external audit.
Commissioners also voted to hold a special meeting at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 22, where they will, among other things, discuss a new contract for Police Chief Timothy Sutherland.