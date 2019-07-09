Watervliet hires new North Elementary School principal

WATERVLIET — A new principal will greet North Elementary School students on the first day of school in the fall.
The Watervliet school board approved an administrative contract Monday night for Rachel Kyncl to serve as principal of North School, starting Monday through June 2021. North School serves grades three to five.
Superintendent Ric Seager, who’s first official meeting as superintendent was Monday, said the district received 27 applications for the position after former principal Joe Allen resigned to take a principal job in another district.
Kyncl has a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Valparaiso University and a master’s degree in educational leadership from Grand Valley State University.
She most recently was a kindergarten teacher at Roosevelt Elementary in Lakeshore Public Schools. Prior to that, she worked as a first- and second-grade teacher for about 15 years at Sister Lakes Elementary.
Seager said he thinks she will fit great into the team.
Kyncl told the board she is very excited for the opportunity and to meet the staff and families of North School.
In other business, the school board hired Amy Jazzo as an elementary special education teacher.
Seager said the district has seen a need for more special education teachers in the last few years so the district is hiring two more, with Jazzo being one of them and another being hired soon.
Seager also reported that former Interim Superintendent John Jarpe did evaluations of the district’s administrative staff last month.
He said based on those evaluations, he recommended the school board vote to extend administrator contracts for one year. The board did Monday and those administrators are Brad Coon, Dave Armstrong, Ken Dietz, Carole Fetke, Susan Toothman, Lisa LaValley, Bill Tiefenbach and David Kindt.
In addition, the board approved salary increases for administrative, supervisory and non-union staff.
