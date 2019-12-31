NILES — A crime occurring more than five years ago in the Berrien Springs area has led to a prison sentence for a Watervliet man.
Wayne Lynn Dill, 63, of West St. Joseph Street in Watervliet, pleaded no contest to first degree criminal sexual conduct-relationship. He was sentenced to 60 months to 40 years in prison. He must pay $258 in fines and costs, register as a sex offender and be on lifetime GPS monitoring. He has credit for 60 days already served.
The incident occurred between July 11, 2014 and Aug. 31, 2014 at a location in Berrien Springs.
Assistant Prosecutor Jane Wainwright noted that Dill victimized a 13-year-old girl in this incident, and had previously done similar actions against another young girl over 30 years ago.
Defense attorney Scott Sanford said Dill hasn’t had a significant criminal history and accepted a plea early on in this case to spare the victim from having to testify. “He pled early because he didn’t want to put the family through a trial,” he said. “He’s remorseful and ashamed.”
Berrien County Trial Judge Sterling Schrock said that pleading early in cases like this was traditionally considered to be a mitigating factor in the 1970s and ’80s. “The thought was that a defendant was saving the victim from having to testify by pleading early and was always considered a mitigating factor,” he said.
Schrock said that while taking an early plea isn’t “on anyone’s radar” as a mitigating factor in recent decades, he would consider it in this case. “Certainly taking responsibility early on and sparing the victim from having to testify at trial is something I will consider,” he said, before sentencing Dill.