Watervliet on track to hire new HS principal

WATERVLIET — Watervliet High School is one step closer to having a new principal.
Superintendent Ric Seager told the school board Monday night that the district has received 14 applicants for the position and the administration team should have it narrowed down to six to eight candidates by Thursday.
“I’m very impressed with the candidate pool,” he said. “Some people that applied I’ve known for a number of years, and some people that I know of that I wasn’t anticipating applying. People want to be a part of this. I’m very happy and I think we’ll be very pleased. Now we just have to seal the deal.”
He said the district will next contract with Kalamazoo RESA to do a thorough vetting process that will narrow the field down to four to six candidates.
Seager said then a panel of parents, teachers and administrators will give more formal interviews and narrow it down to two candidates, who will do presentations to another panel.
“We hope to have them on board in January, but we might have to unwind someone’s contract,” he said. “We’ve got to be flexible in that regards. We have to adapt. It’s more important we get the right person.”
Former high school principal Brad Coon resigned in August right before the start of the school year. Curriculum Director Susan Toothman has been serving as interim high school principal since.
Seager said he’d like to get Toothman back to doing curriculum full time by the beginning of the next calendar year.
“There are some things we want to do in curriculum that have had to be put on the back burner,” he said. “If we have to get another interim, it’s an option.”
In other business, the district got its annual audit report from Kruggel & Lawton CPA. The district got an unmodified, clean opinion and is in good financial shape, according to the auditors.
