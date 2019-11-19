WATERVLIET — Steakholders in Watervliet Public Schools are being asked to complete a survey to help with the district’s strategic planning process.
Any parents, students, administrators, teachers, support staff, or community members are asked to fill out the survey at https://survey2.ecragroup.com/index.php/971846?lang=en.
No email or other identifying information is gathered by the survey.
The strategic plan will be completed by the district, with the help of Hazard, Young, Attea, and Associates, to develop short and long-range plans for the district.
For more information, visit www.watervlietps.org.