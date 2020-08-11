WATERVLIET — Watervliet Public Schools students will continue to have access to free breakfast and lunch every day for the next four years.
The school board approved continuing the district's participation in the federal Community Eligibility Provision program Monday night.
Food Services Manager Terry Adams said the program proved to be successful last school year and was a benefit for the district's students and families.
She said during the COVID-19 pandemic, families were hit by job loss and other hardships that increased the amount of free and reduced lunch-qualifying students from about 76 percent to about 84 percent.
Adams said this increase will help the district get more revenue through the federal program.
Superintendent Ric Seager said having this program already in place when the pandemic hit was a blessing. The district was able to serve more than 140,000 meals to students across the district.
Also Monday night, Seager gave a brief update on the district's Return to Learn Plan. He said about 68 percent of the district's families have made decisions on what option they want.
About 67 percent of respondents said they would like their students to attend school in-person; about 23 percent want to do remote learning, where they will have an assigned teacher but learn from home; and about 9 percent want to attend school entirely online.
Seager said the district's principals would hold open forums Tuesday to answer questions for families that still haven't made a decision.
The secondary school principals will be available from 3 to 4:30 p.m. and the elementary principals will be available from 4:45 to 6:15 p.m.
Seager said links to the forums will be posted on the district's social media pages.
In other business, Trustee Andy Dehaven submitted his resignation, effective Aug. 4, due to an increased workload at his job. His seat is up for election in November.