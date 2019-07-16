WATERVLIET — Watervliet Township trustees unanimously signed off Monday on a zoning amendment designed to accommodate the township’s recent passage of a medical-marijuana ordinance.
Michigan regulations require growers, processors and retailers of medical marijuana to obtain special land-use permits from municipalities where they operate. Township Zoning Administrator Robert Lohr explained in an interview prior to the meeting that state regulations also require local zoning codes to precisely define where different types of marijuana facilities may operate.
The zoning-law adjustments trustees approved Monday are routine and administrative in nature, Lohr said, adding lightly of the measure: “It’s a housecleaning job.”
In June, after a six-month review process, township trustees enacted an ordinance that allows up to four medical-marijuana “provisioning centers,” or sales outlets in the commercially-zoned district; the ordinance also permits growing and processing facilities in the township’s industrial-zoned area.