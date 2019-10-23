WATERVLIET — Township trustees voted Monday to join with Watervliet Public Schools and the City of Watervliet in funding improved pedestrian-traffic equipment on the Red Arrow Arrow Highway, across from the high school.
The total cost of the “Solar Powered Rectangular Rapid Rapid Flashing Beacon” is expected to be $9,572, Township Clerk Patt Bambrick explained to trustees. The school district is to pay $4,786, the township will pay $2,786, and the city is paying $2,000 – and its public works group will also install and maintain the equipment.
The equipment will consist of two stand-alone units, each solar powered, consisting of “flashing lights, wireless radios, LED pedestrian push buttons as well as additional signage at the current cross walk area,” Watervliet City Manager R. Tyler Dotson told Bambrick in an Oct. 10 letter.
The recommendation for the additional safety equipment emerged from discussions with Police Chief Tim Sutherland, Watervliet Public Schools Transportation/Maintenance Director Mark Isbrecht. Dotson said the plan is justified by the “high volumes of pedestrian traffic (vehicle traffic as well) taking place during sporting events and other community functions.”
Trustee Robert Wallace questioned whether the additional safety devices were needed, while Supervisor Dan Hutchins offered support for the proposal. In the subsequent vote, the measure passed, with Wallace the sole vote in opposition. Trustees Matthew Clay and Joe Matthews were not present at the meeting.
Separately, trustees formally signed off on the township planning commission’s recent approval of a special land use permit for a medical-marijuana “provisioning center,” or retail outlet, at 3801 M-140. That site once housed a Waffle House restaurant, and later housed Mill Creek Charlies restaurant.