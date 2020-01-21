SOUTH HAVEN — A human service ministry that helps people in need throughout the South Haven area is getting ready to launch its biggest fundraiser of the year.
We Care in the Name of Christ’s annual Warm Your Heart Month will kick off Feb. 1 and conclude March 1 with a variety of fundraising events, including the popular “Island Sit,” where volunteers brave the cold weather to stand at the city’s downtown traffic island to solicit monetary donations from motorists and pedestrians.
“Last year, we raised over $7,000 with just that one event – and we had to shut down 2 hours early due to weather,” said Erika Morrison, executive director or We Care.
Overall, We Care hopes to raise $20,000 during Warm Your Heart Month, and Morrison thinks it will happen.
“We were able to reach and exceed our goal of $15,000 last year,” Morrison said. “We raised almost $19,500 in 2019. We have a whole team of people that help put together this month of events, raise awareness for needs in our community and fundraise.”
Originally, We Care used Warm Your Heart funds for its winter heating assistance program. But several years ago, the nonprofit decided to expand use of the donations to its other ministries, as well
“We have found that when someone comes in for one thing – for instance, help with their heating bill – they also need other things, such as food, shampoo, soap, laundry detergent, even medical equipment like a bath chair or a walker,” Morrison said. “However, if people want to make their donation directly to a particular ministry or program, we understand that and welcome that as well.”
Last year, We Care was able to provide $12,500 in heating assistance for 103 families. The ministry limits funding to $250 per family. However, by working with partner agencies, We Care was able to obtain an additional $60,000 in heating assistance in 2019 for area residents in need.
Overall last year We Care provided help to 2,800 individuals. The ministry provides food, clothing, personal care items, back-to-school supplies, medical, furniture, emergency housing and transportation assistance and holiday meal baskets and gifts to people. It also coordinates with other agencies to help those in need.
Warm Your Heart Month events include:
Feb. 1 – Warm Your Heart Kick-off, noon-2 p.m., Golden Brown Bakery, 421 Phoenix St. Variety of children’s activities. The bakery will provide discounts to people who donate canned goods.
Feb. 6 – A Night to Warm Your Heart, 5 p.m.-8 p.m., Taste Restaurant, 402 Phoenix St. Portion of proceeds will be donated to We Care.
Feb. 8 – Corner Collection, noon-6 p.m., downtown South Haven. St. Basil’s Knights of Columbus will be collecting money from motorists and pedestrians.
Feb. 11 – A Day to Warm Your Heart, 7 a.m.-3 p.m., Phoenix Street Cafe, 523 Phoenix St. Portion of proceeds will be donated to We Care.
Feb. 14 – A Day to Warm Your Heart, 11 a.m.-10 p.m., Clementine’s restaurant, corner of Center and Phoenix streets. Portion of proceeds to benefit We Care.
Feb. 15 – Trivia to Warm Your Heart, 7 p.m., The Congregation (formerly Vineyard Restaurant), 259 Broadway Ave. $100 donation for table of 6. Includes desserts, snacks, raffle and door prizes. All proceeds go to We Care.
Feb. 20 – A Night to Warm Your Heart, 4 p.m.-9 p.m., Black River Tavern, corner of Phoenix and Kalamazoo streets. Portion of proceeds go to We Care.
Feb. 22 – A Night to Warm Your Heart, noon-10 p.m. Kitchen 527, 527 Phoenix St. Portion of proceeds to benefit We Care.
Feb. 23 – Soup Luncheon, noon-2 p.m., St. Basil Catholic Church, 513 Monroe Blvd. Free-will donation for We Care.
Feb. 27 – A Night to Warm Your Heart, 7 p.m.-9 p.m., Three Blondes Brewing, 1875 Phoenix St. Portion of proceeds to benefit We Care.
Feb. 29 – Island Sit, 7 a.m.-7 p.m., downtown traffic island. Participants will seek monetary donations from motorists and pedestrians. WCSY-FM will provide live broadcast.
March 1 – Soup luncheon, noon-2 p.m., Bangor Church of Christ. Free-will donation for We Care. Sponsored by Bangor area churches.