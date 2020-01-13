BENTON HARBOR — It’s time to move from talking about racial equity to doing something about it, the organizers of the 2020 Meeting of the Minds and Day of Action said during the Saturday event at Sinbads Imaginasium in Benton Township.
“We’re here to make a difference,” said Gwen Swanigan, a member of the City of Benton Harbor Racial Equity Committee, which helped sponsor the event. “ ... It’s time for us to come together for our community, for our youth, to get some things done.”
After listening to several speakers, the audience of more than 100 people were divided into several groups to brainstorm how the City of Benton Harbor and Benton Harbor Area Schools can move forward.
One of the speakers was Kyna King, family programs supervisor with the Berrien County Health Department.
“When I started (working for the health department), I was unaware that our black and brown babies were dying (at a rate) three times higher than any other nationality,” she said.
King said when she started looking into what was causing this, she found that the mothers of these babies were not receiving adequate medical services and often live in substandard housing.
Studies have found the gap in health care outcomes is only partially explained by socioeconomic status and lack of access to adequate health care.
For example, David Williams, a Harvard University researcher who spoke in St. Joseph in 2018, said blacks with college degrees have lower life expectancies than white citizens with only high school diplomas.
Elnora Gavin, consultant with the racial equity committee, said after Saturday’s meeting that for decades, America has been structured in a way that leaves African Americans at the bottom.
“It’s been systematically organized that way,” she said. “In order to change that, we have to systematically organize ourselves to get out of it.”
She said the GI Bill is one example of historic structural racism.
The GI Bill helped veterans after World War II receive low-cost mortgages to buy homes, low-interest loans to start businesses and a college education. But many black veterans were not able to access the benefits, which limited their ability to acquire wealth that they could pass on to their children.
A video at Saturday’s meeting outlined the Fresh Start Plan, which is about more than forgiving the Benton Harbor school district’s debt.
It talked about the hiring of racial equity consultants and the creation of racial equity renaissance zones.
After the meeting, Gavin said companies could hire racial equity consultants to create racial equity improvement plans.
“What would be ideal is if organizations would do it willingly, just like many organizations saw a need for diversity and inclusion programs,” she said. “ ... Right now, it’s about finding out who wants to do it because it’s the right thing to do and working with them.”
She said a big part of the Fresh Start Plan is getting the youth involved because they are the future.
More information can be found on the Facebook pages of the City of Benton Harbor Racial Equity Committee and Peace4lifebh.
