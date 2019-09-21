LANSING — State Rep. Pauline Wendzel, R-Watervliet, is asking the people of Southwest Michigan to help make her Lansing office feel more like home.
Wendzel announced her fall photo contest Friday, asking residents of her district to send her their photographs illustrating the best parts of Southwest Michigan.
Photos must be taken in the 79th District, including Coloma, St. Joseph, Benton Harbor, Bridgman and Watervliet, as well as the townships of Bainbridge, Benton, Coloma, Hagar, Lake, Lincoln, Royalton, St. Joseph and Watervliet.
The top three winning entries will be framed and displayed in her Lansing office.
“I’m excited to see what people consider captures the spirit of Pure Michigan in the 79th House District,” Wendzel said. “I look forward to sharing the beauty of Northern Berrien County with everyone who visits my office.”
The photographer must be a resident of the 79th House District. The winner and two runners-up will be invited to join Wendzel in Lansing for the unveiling of their photos. Winners will be announced the first week of November via Facebook and on Wendzel’s website.
Photographs should be sent by Thursday, Oct. 31. They may be sent digitally to PaulineWendzel@house.mi.gov, or via Facebook at www.facebook.com/RepWendzel.