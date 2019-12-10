ST. JOSEPH — State Rep. Pauline Wendzel will be available to meet with residents of Southwest Michigan during a morning coffee hour later this week, according to a news release.
The coffee hour will take place on from 10-11 a.m. Friday at Joe’s Cafe, 4100 M-139, Suite 104 in St. Joseph.
“Listening to your thoughts and concerns and helping find solutions are some of the most important parts of my job as your representative,” said Wendzel, R-Watervliet, in the release. “I look forward to sitting down and talking with members of our community.”
No appointment is necessary. Those unable to attend are invited to contact her Lansing office by phone at 517-373-1403, or email PaulineWendzel@house.mi.gov.