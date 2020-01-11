ST. JOSEPH — There is a lot of confusion about what qualifies as a service animal and how they differ from emotional support animals.
The Disability Network Southwest Michigan will host a free workshop from 3-4:30 p.m. Jan. 30 titled “Do’s & Don’ts: Assistance Animals.” The event at the Disability Network’s office at 2900 Lakeview Ave., St. Joseph, is free, but pre-registration is advised by contacting Miranda Grunwell at grunwellm@dnswm.org or 269-345-1516, ext. 120.
The Disability Network office is a fragrance-free environment, and attendees are asked not to wear perfume, cologne or other scented products to the event.
Founded in 1981 by a small group of disability advocates, Disability Network Southwest Michigan educates and connects people with disabilities to the community resources they need to live independently and advocates for social change.
Disability Network’s advocacy work is focused on creating communities that value disability as human diversity, free of attitudinal barriers, where all people benefit with full access and inclusion. Learn more about Disability Network Southwest Michigan at www.dnwm.org.