What's old is new

BENTON HARBOR — At first glance, a new storefront wouldn’t offer an ideal venue for the return of a venerable technology like vinyl records.
But that’s exactly what Tom Ives began seeing when he opened Three Pillars Music, 198 Water St., Benton Harbor, about five years ago.
“It was folks that were record people all along – 40s, 50s, high 30s, who were buying records, still, and never got rid of their turntable,” he said.
Those customers keep coming, but plenty of younger people are joining them.
“Now, the buyers are 15, to 45 or 50,” Ives said. “I’m just shocked to see 17-, 20-, 23-year-old people, buying record after record after record. It wasn’t that way when we opened. It’s become that way.”
Kerstin Peterson is seeing similar trends at 4A Song Vinyl And Jukeboxes, which she opened in September with her husband, Tim, at 415 State St., St. Joseph.
The couple moved from Lisle, Ill., a Chicago suburb where they had operated 4A for three years.
Peterson’s customers range from the early 30s to mid-50s, “and I still have both have ends (of it) open,” she said.
“I have younger people excited to go through their parents’ stash and check out new material,” Peterson said. “When there’s a new release, you’re getting them on vinyl now. You can also download it, but they want to come in and own it, which is great.”
Other times, it’s customers seeking new copies of old favorites, or just acting on impulse.
“What’s nice is when someone says, ‘I have 1,800 (albums) in my basement, and they still come to the counter with two. It’s like, ‘Yes! You have 1,802,” Peterson said, laughing.
Ample sales evidence
There is ample evidence to back up what Ives and Peterson are seeing.
In September, the Recording Industry Association of America predicted that vinyl sales would surpass sales of compact discs for the first time since 1986.
The RIAA serves as the industry’s official voice. Its prediction emerged in its mid-year report, which showed vinyl records ringing up $224.1 million, on 8.6 million units, versus $247.9 million, on 18.6 million units.
Vinyl revenue grew 12.8 percent in the second half of 2018, and 12.9 percent during the first six months of 2019 – while CD sale revenue hardly changed.
Those figures carry a different meaning in the big picture, where paid subscriptions to music streaming services account for 62 percent of overall revenues in 2019 – compared to 4 percent for vinyl.
It’s a long way from the 1970s and ’80s, when more than half a billion vinyl records sold in the U.S. alone.
Yet supporters like producer Jack White, the White Stripes’ former lead singer and guitarist, remain bullish about vinyl’s future.
“I definitely believe the next decade is going to be streaming plus vinyl – streaming in the car and kitchen, vinyl in the living room and the den. Those will be the two formats,” White told “Rolling Stone” earlier this year.
E for experience
Ives sees about 10 to 20 people a day, who focus mostly on vinyl. He also can be found online at 3pillarsmusic.com.
Asked what’s driving the traffic, Ives cites the experience of listening to records, that an MP3 download can’t match.
“How many times can you think of, when you hear a certain song, where you were at the time? And it usually was a good time,” Ives said.
Nostalgia definitely drives the popularity of new vinyl releases and reissues by classic rock bands like Pink Floyd or the Grateful Dead – though it’s not a slam dunk for every act.
“I could have thought Grand Funk would be big now, but they’re not,” Ives said. “I could have thought Emerson, Lake & Palmer would be still big, but they’re not. We struggle to sell those kinds of albums.”
Peterson has seen examples closer to home, like her son – who marked his 21st birthday by downloading the latest release from the British indie pop band Bastille.
He also bought the vinyl version after listening for three days to the download.
“He gets home, and sees it – he loves the notes inside, and loves to hear it on the vinyl. I said, ‘OK, I get where this is going,’” Peterson said.
Other reasons are less obvious.
“I’ve got kids buying records so they can record beats, rap on top, and make music from it,” Ives said. “If it’s another method of people becoming involved with it (vinyl), by all means.”
Array of options
Technology has also opened an array of options that just weren’t available during vinyl’s boom time – which benefits the format, Ives feels.
Besides new and used CDs, cassettes and vinyl albums, Ives also sells stereo and turntable equipment, along with musical instruments, like guitars and amps.
“A popular thing is a Bluetooth turntable, with the Bluetooth speaker. They still can stream music, but they want to play records,” Ives said. “So it’s not necessarily kids that have turntables and big speakers.”
Other popular options include powered speakers, or speakers with built-in amplifiers, that listeners can plug directly into an audio source, “bypassing the receiver,” Ives said. “There’s also Bluetooth, so people can stream their phones through it. They weren’t happening when I opened this place up, that’s for sure,” he said.
A global market
Technology provides a helping hand in other ways, like discogs.com, the world’s largest online music database – where users from all over the world also buy and sell.
Peterson sees discogs.com as a reality check on vinyl values, as well as a lifeline to sell records that she can’t move otherwise.
“We had a very impressive collection of Petula Clark (albums). After three years, nobody had asked for our Petula Clark section,” Peterson said. “That’s when you take advantage of a wider market.”
Peterson eventually sold the collection through Discogs to a buyer in California for $40.
“He just kept going, every two or three days, and buying two more. I started sending extras in there, like freebies: ‘Here, go, somebody wants them,’” she said, laughing.
Ives sells a lot of jazz, Northern soul, progressive and psychedelia through the site – on vinyl and CD – to customers in Argentina and Britain, as well as China, Denmark, Sweden and Britain, among other locales.
“I sold a prog (release) to a guy in Sweden last week. He said, ‘This band was 40 miles from my house. I can’t find one here, and I had to order from you,’” he said.
Here to stay?
How long the vinyl resurgence lasts remains to be seen.
Judging by 4A customers like musician Jack Adams, of St. Joseph, the bloom isn’t coming off the rose just yet.
“I think there’s an Australian invasion going on, like King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – they’re writing an album every two months, and putting it out on vinyl and pushing the whole vinyl thing,” he said.
Adams sees the popularity of streaming as one reason, as well as more basic factors.
“Everyone still has a record player, and they want to use it,” he said, laughing.
Christopher Gale, a customer who ended up clerking at 4A, is among a circle whose turntables are getting plenty of use. He estimates has about 300 to 400 albums.
“I’m 22 – I have 19-year-old friends from high school and we collect records, get each other vinyl for Christmas, stuff like that,” Gale said. “It’s definitely more of an experience thing. Now my collection has just taken over my room.”
Ives isn’t foreseeing a dropoff, since music formats cycle in and out of popularity, he points out.
“There’s still a lot of CDs out there. When you hear cassettes are making a comeback, you know something’s going on,” he said.
Peterson doesn’t see a problem, either.
In her view, the act of changing records allows for a more thoughtful, relaxed experience than skipping around tracks on a CD player, for example.
“You have to sit down because you’re going to have to flip the record in 20 or 30 minutes. You enjoy it, you listen to it, you read the liner notes – you experience it,” she said.