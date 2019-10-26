It seems like deer are becoming more and more prevalent on our roads and in town, especially at night. It makes me wonder, what should I do if I hit a deer?
Am I supposed to call the police?
Should I get out of the car and check on the deer?
Can I have the deer for venison?
Please let us know what is the right thing to do if you hit a deer.
Courtney, Berrien Springs
Courtney, this time of year, every year the deer are more active at dawn, dusk and night. First you need to know when you must report an accident. Any accident MUST to be reported if one or more of the following applies:
• There is more than $1,000 in property damages;
• A person is injured or killed as a result;
• A parked vehicle is damaged, and the owner can’t be immediately contacted;
• There is unattended property damaged;
• A mechanic receives a vehicle for repair that was damaged in an accident.
If one unfortunate day you hit a deer, if possible, move the vehicle out of the roadway. If it is safe to do so, get out of the vehicle and inspect it and determine the amount of damage. The next thing to determine is the status of the deer.
If the damage to the vehicle is under $1,000 and the deer ran off, the police do not need to be contacted. If the deer is injured but did not run off the police need to be contacted to take care the deer. Police can fill out a deer permit at the scene.
You are also able to fill out a Michigan Road Kill Salvage Application online (https://www.misurvey-dnr.com/fs.aspx?surveyid=bab1ae3308c47dfb6c812d4dd3c2383) if the police are not needed at the scene.