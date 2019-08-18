My son brought a friend home one night and I found out she was a runaway. I found out that she was old enough to leave home and it would not be illegal, but I still contacted the girl’s parents.
If a parent finds out that a teen in their house is actually a runaway, what are they legally obligated to do? Does it depend on the age? What is that age?
Concerned, from St. Joseph
Yes, it definitely depends on the age.
It is really interesting how Michigan laws treat 17-year-old runaways. They are not an “adult,” not a “juvenile” and also not a “child” under Michigan law.
For example, under Michigan law a person is considered an adult for purposes of the criminal law at age 17, for now. Also, if you are legally emancipated, then you are legally an adult. Emancipation is the legal process where a child between the ages of 16 and 18 becomes free from the control of his/her parents or legal guardian. The parents or legal guardians are responsible for children until they reach the age of 18 or are legally emancipated.
The age of majority in Michigan is 18. Anyone under the age of 18 is a minor, and their parents have the right to determine where they live. If you leave home at 17 without parental permission or being emancipated in some manner (marriage, court order, etc.), then your parents can report you to the police as a runaway.
Parents must still provide support. A problem for the parents is that under state law (MCL 722.3), until the child is 18, the parents are obligated to support them unless the court has terminated the obligation somehow. Therefore, if a 17 year old runaway leaves home, the parents/legal guardian are still obligated for support. According to the law, as long as the basic necessities are being offered, generally, the parent has met their obligation.
Regarding your question as to what a parent is obligated to do if they find a runaway in their home, depending on the age, they should absolutely contact the teen’s parents along with the police.
There are many reasons children run away from their homes, but one reason law enforcement has encountered is that a teen may have been neglected at home or abused in some way by a parent or other family member. They may or may not confide in you with that information, but authorities can delve into the situation more deeply. If they are in an unsafe or unhealthy environment, Child Protective Services has the authority to conduct an investigation and may be able to take action. I would suggest that if a parent has concerns or questions about a teen suddenly showing up or staying in their home, they should contact authorities.
If a parent knows that the underage teen is a runaway and allows that runaway to stay or hide out in their residence, failing to contact authorities or parents could possibly lead to charges of harboring a runaway or contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
According to state law (MCL 722.151) concerning aiding or abetting violations by juveniles, or harboring runaways:
Sec. 1. No person shall knowingly and willfully aid or abet a child under the age of 17 years to violate an order of a juvenile court or knowingly and willfully conceal or harbor juvenile runaways who have taken flight from the custody of the court, their parents or legal guardian.
I hope this helps.
