Last week I witnessed a verbal argument between a couple in a parking lot adjacent to my house. I kept an eye on it from my porch and had my phone in hand to call the police if it became physical. It didn’t, and eventually one walked away in one direction and the other drove away in another direction. I felt confident in my decision not to call the police.
I was also hesitant to call the police because sometimes a police presence can escalate things. It’s unfortunate when someone ends up getting arrested for some, frankly, stupid reason because of that escalation.
So my question is, could you please talk a little about “see something, say something” and using best judgement when it comes to involving the police? I know the police would rather us call and be on the safe side, but what if the police would make it worse, like in the situation I’ve described?
Alex, from St. Joseph
Hi Alex, thank you for your question. Whether or not to call the police in the situation you described is certainly a tough decision to make. I’m glad you kept watching until it was resolved. I understand why somebody might hesitate to call the police, especially if you have had a bad experience or have witnessed a situation escalate in the past.
It is true that the police don’t need to be called for every verbal argument that you observe, but maybe I can help give a few suggestions on when a call may be needed. You should think about calling 911 if you have past knowledge of fights with the same people turning physical, somebody has a weapon or threatens to get one, or you hear threats of violence. If you decide not to call, watching the situation from a safe distance until it resolves would be the right thing to do.
“See something, Say something” is an important tool for law enforcement for those times when your gut feeling tells you something is wrong. Is there some information about a person or situation that you think the police should know? Do you have information about a person who is planning to commit a crime or you believe has the potential to commit a crime? Maybe you have witnessed a serious assault or murder and want to give the police information about what you saw? There are several ways to do so, even anonymously. (Crime Stoppers, website links, phone apps).
Deciding when to call the police is not always easy, but if you fear somebody will get hurt or has been hurt, you should call.