• The Berrien County Youth Fair enforces a no smoking policy. There is no smoking allowed on the fairgrounds except in designated parking lots.
• In addition, use of or possession of hemp, CBD oil, cannabis (marijuana) or related products and paraphernalia is forbidden on the fairgrounds.
• Catch daily entertainment on the Al Barbott Memorial Stage in the mall area.
• Wear a ride wristband and enjoy unlimited carnival rides. Prices are $20 Monday through Thursday and $22 Friday and Saturday.
• Tuesday is Kids Day, where all children through high school students get in the gates for free.
• For health and safety, no food, drink, pacifiers or toys are allowed in animal areas. Hand-washing is encouraged when leaving an animal barn.
• Recycle plastic bottles and cans by placing them in specially marked containers located throughout the fairgrounds.
• Help save a life by stopping by the Michigan Blood Centers Blood Drive between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Thursday in the Youth Memorial Building.
• Catch Car Demolition Derby at 7 p.m. Friday in the grandstand. Tickets are $13 for reserved seating.