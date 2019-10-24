Whirlpool appliance sale gets bigger venue

BENTON TOWNSHIP — The upcoming Whirlpool Corp. fall appliance sale is going to be big.
The United Way announced the sale this week, in which Whirlpool will sell more than 400 discounted appliances from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2, and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 3.
This year the sale will be held at a new location: the former Carson’s store at Orchards Mall in Benton Township.
Gokul Nair, Whirlpool’s senior manager of global operations, said they typically hold the sale from one of several Whirlpool buildings in the Twin Cities community.
“We were looking for other areas. What was important was we needed a dock,” he said. “Carson’s did and it’s located in a much more accessible area near I-94. We do expect more people to show up.”
The Orchards Mall, which is the owner of the space that was vacated by Carson’s, donated the space for the event, Nair said.
The sale is open to the public. It will include Maytag, Amana, KitchenAid and Whirlpool brand ovens, ranges, refrigerators, dishwashers and washers and dryers. There will also be several KitchenAid small appliances offered at exclusive prices.
“Generally, the lines are pretty long in the morning,” Nair said. “We’ve seen people line up as early as 6 a.m. It’s first come, first serve.”
Proceeds go to Whirlpool’s 2019 Employee United Way Campaign. There is a sale in the spring and fall.
Nair said this year’s spring sale raised more than $200,000. As a result, the Benton Harbor appliance maker matched that figure.
“If we do about $200,000 again, and counting Whirlpool’s match, that will be about $800,000 that goes to the community in one year,” Nair said.
All the major appliances are new, with a full one-year warranty. All products bought must be picked up during sale hours.
For an additional $100 donation per appliance, home deliveries will be available within a 15-mile radius. Cash and credit cards will be accepted for payment. No checks will be accepted. There will be no early sales.
Nair, who has been taking part in the sale for four years, said he’s had several people approach him asking when the sale returns.
“My favorite part is the happiness that I see in people’s eyes,” he said. “Some of these people cannot afford these appliances at full price. It adds more value to the holiday season.”
