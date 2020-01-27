Marcus Schauer of St. Joseph, 15 months, is entranced during the lion dance Sunday at the Lunar New Year Fair at St. Joseph High School, sponsored by the Whirlpool Asian Network. With him is his father, Aaron Showers, and his mother, Yihg Tan.
Louise Wrege / HP staff Cherri Shang, left, helps Emery Ryan, 4, and her mother, Jenny Ryan, make a Chinese knot Sunday during the Lunar New Year Fair at St. Joseph High School, sponsored by the Whirlpool Asian Network. All live in St. Joseph. 1-26-2020
Writing poems Sunday using Chinese calligraphy to invite good luck into their home are, from left, Wei Tan, Kenny Chen, Kinsey Gaver and Jenny Chen, all of St. Joseph. They were at the Lunar New Year Fair at St. Joseph High School, sponsored by the Whirlpool Asian Network.
Looking at Chinese riddles Sunday are, from left, Yali Lu and Ali Phommachack, both of St. Joseph. They were at the Lunar New Year Fair at St. Joseph High School, sponsored by the Whirlpool Asian Network.
Using Chinese calligraphy Sunday to write poems to invite good luck into their home are Carolyn Margol, left, and Jennifer Wong, right, while Tory Thomas, middle, looks on. All are from St. Joseph. They were at the Lunar New Year Fair at St. Joseph High School, sponsored by the Whirlpool Asian Network.
Dancers from the Kalamazoo Chinese Christian Church perform Sunday during the Lunar New Year Fair at St. Joseph High School, sponsored by the Whirlpool Asian Network.
Louise Wrege / HP staff
Marcus Schauer of St. Joseph, 15 months, is entranced during the lion dance Sunday at the Lunar New Year Fair at St. Joseph High School, sponsored by the Whirlpool Asian Network. With him is his father, Aaron Showers, and his mother, Yihg Tan.
Photos by Louise Wrege / HP staff
Louise Wrege / HP staff Cherri Shang, left, helps Emery Ryan, 4, and her mother, Jenny Ryan, make a Chinese knot Sunday during the Lunar New Year Fair at St. Joseph High School, sponsored by the Whirlpool Asian Network. All live in St. Joseph. 1-26-2020
Louise Wrege / HP staff
Writing poems Sunday using Chinese calligraphy to invite good luck into their home are, from left, Wei Tan, Kenny Chen, Kinsey Gaver and Jenny Chen, all of St. Joseph. They were at the Lunar New Year Fair at St. Joseph High School, sponsored by the Whirlpool Asian Network.
Louise Wrege / HP staff
Looking at Chinese riddles Sunday are, from left, Yali Lu and Ali Phommachack, both of St. Joseph. They were at the Lunar New Year Fair at St. Joseph High School, sponsored by the Whirlpool Asian Network.
1-27 Lunar photo5.jpg
Louise Wrege / HP staff
Using Chinese calligraphy Sunday to write poems to invite good luck into their home are Carolyn Margol, left, and Jennifer Wong, right, while Tory Thomas, middle, looks on. All are from St. Joseph. They were at the Lunar New Year Fair at St. Joseph High School, sponsored by the Whirlpool Asian Network.
Louise Wrege / HP staff
Dancers from the Kalamazoo Chinese Christian Church perform Sunday during the Lunar New Year Fair at St. Joseph High School, sponsored by the Whirlpool Asian Network.
ST. JOSEPH — Asian culture came to life Sunday as visitors watched the lion dance, tied Chinese knots and wrote good luck poems using calligraphy during the Lunar New Year Fair at St. Joseph High School.
The Whirlpool Asian Network has been hosting the Lunar New Year with help from the area’s Asian community for at least 10 years with a gala, where the audience watches performances on the stage, said Nancy Liu of St. Joseph, who helped organize the event. But they wanted to do something different.