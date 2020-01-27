ST. JOSEPH — Asian culture came to life Sunday as visitors watched the lion dance, tied Chinese knots and wrote good luck poems using calligraphy during the Lunar New Year Fair at St. Joseph High School.

The Whirlpool Asian Network has been hosting the Lunar New Year with help from the area’s Asian community for at least 10 years with a gala, where the audience watches performances on the stage, said Nancy Liu of St. Joseph, who helped organize the event. But they wanted to do something different.

