BENTON HARBOR — Whirlpool Corp. was given the Environmental Protection Agency SmartWay Excellence Award for a fifth consecutive year.
Recognized in the shippers category, the Benton Harbor company was also named a “High Performer” for the third consecutive year.
This acknowledges the appliance maker’s position as a leading freight shipper in the manufacturing industry. Overall, the SmartWay Excellence Award is given to a handful of companies out of the EPA’s more than 3,700 freight supply-chain partners.
“This award is further validation of our strategy to ship our products as environmentally efficient as possible,” Jim Keppler, vice president of Whirlpool’s integrated supply chain, said in a news release. “We continuously strive to optimize the environmental performance of our supply chain, which has played an important role in reducing our carbon footprint.”
Whirlpool was recognized for its performance Monday during The American Trucking Associations Management Conference & Exhibition in San Diego.
Other honorees at the ceremony represented a range of businesses including retail trade, manufacturers and food producers.
“These awardees are the top 2 percent of environmental performers among all of our SmartWay Partners,” Sarah Dunham, director of the EPA’s Transportation and Air Quality, said in the release. “They are redefining best practices for freight transport by reducing fuel costs and improving the public health of the communities they serve.”
The EPA SmartWay program, which first launched in 2004, is dedicated to helping companies grow their supply chain sustainability by tracking and improving freight transportation.
About 97 percent of Whirlpool’s annual shipments in North America are moved by SmartWay carriers.