Whirlpool inks 5-year deal with D.R. Horton

BENTON HARBOR — Whirlpool Corp. is joining forces with a large U.S. homebuilder to provide appliances to new homeowners.
On Thursday, Whirlpool announced it signed a five-year agreement with D.R. Horton to ensure all of the Benton Harbor company’s brand appliances will be included in all newly built D.R. Horton homes, as of Jan. 1.
“From first-time homebuyers to empty nesters, D.R. Horton and its family of brands ensure every home built is tailored to meet its customers’ individual needs. That’s why Whirlpool Corp. is a perfect fit – our deep portfolio of home appliances meets the needs of every homeowner and home type,” Dave Cichocki, vice president of U.S. Sales at Whirlpool, said in a news release.
D.R. Horton – which is known for selling homes through the D.R. Horton, Express Homes, Freedom Homes and Emerald Homes brands – has built homes for more than 40 years.
“D.R. Horton and Whirlpool have a solid history together, and we are pleased to be working with them again,” Brad Conlon, D.R. Horton’s director of national accounts, said in the release. “Whirlpool’s product diversity and emphasis on best-in-class customer service makes them the ideal exclusive appliance provider for our family of brands.”
Whirlpool has previously signed on with Habitat for Humanity to provide appliances in the nonprofit’s newly built homes.
“In today’s world, manufacturing remains an integral part of the American economy, and Whirlpool Corp. is an industry leader,” Kelly Safis, Whirlpool’s general manager of builder sales, said in the release. “We are pleased to team with D.R. Horton. … Together with D.R. Horton, we are focused on meeting changing consumer behaviors throughout the U.S., in constant pursuit of improving life at home.”