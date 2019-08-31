Whirlpool issues recall for 26,000 cooktops

BENTON HARBOR — Whirlpool Corp. issued a recall for about 26,000 glass cooktops because they are able to turn themselves on.
According to a U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission report, the Benton Harbor appliance maker issued the recall Wednesday for several cooktops with touch controls that are sold under the Whirlpool, KitchenAid and JennAir brands.
The cooktops pose a burn and fire hazard, the report states. However, the recall notice doesn’t explain how the cooktops turn themselves on.
The glass cooktops in question were made from December 2016 through July 2019 and sold at Lowe’s, Home Depot, Best Buy and other stores from March 2017 through August 2019.
Whirlpool said it has received 133 reports of cooktops turning on by themselves, resulting in 14 reports of fire or heat damage. Two cases of minor burn injuries have been reported.
People who have these cooktops in their homes are urged to contact Whirlpool to arrange for the installation of a replacement cooktop free of charge.
“We are in the process of reaching out to consumers who own these cooktops and will replace them with another model at no cost,” a Whirlpool spokesperson said in an email to The Herald-Palladium. “When not in use the unit should be turned off at the circuit breaker. Do not leave flammable materials or empty cookware on or near the cooktop.”
People who have Whirlpool cooktops in those timeframes are asked to call 888-900-7897 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Friday, or check in online at repair.whirlpoolcorp.com.
Consumers can also visit either www.whirlpool.com, www.kitchenaid.com, or www.jennair.com and click on “Recall Information” at the bottom of the page for more information.
