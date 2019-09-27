Whirlpool named to sustainability index

BENTON HARBOR — Whirlpool Corp. is among several companies included on the 2019 Dow Jones Sustainability Indices North America Index – a recognition of its commitment to sustainable business practices.
The Benton Harbor company has been recognized on the DJSI for 13 of the past 14 years.
This year’s results were announced by S&P Dow Jones Indices, one of the world’s leading index providers, and RobecoSAM, an investment specialist focused on sustainable investing.
In the past year, the home appliance maker has continued to progress toward the goal of zero waste to landfill and has improved its commitments to renewable energy. Among Fortune 500 companies to make the list, it is one of the largest users of on-site wind energy in the U.S.
“Whirlpool Corp.’s commitment to sustainability began half a century ago. Our inclusion on this list is an honor, and an incredibly important recognition of the progress we continue to make in our constant pursuit to improve lives at home,” Ron Voglewede, director of global sustainability, stated in a news release. “Our sustainability commitments and practices position Whirlpool for long-term success, and we are proud of all we have achieved in developing more sustainable products, facilities and operations across our supply chain and plants.”
In its 2018 Corporate Sustainability Report, Whirlpool announced progress toward its 30 percent absolute emission reduction goals from products and plants by 2025.
These goals were set to exceed the reduction targets of the original U.S. commitments to the Paris Accord.
“We congratulate Whirlpool Corp. for being included in the DJSI North America,” Manjit Jus, head of ESG Ratings, RobecoSAM, stated in the release. “The SAM Corporate Sustainability Assessment has again raised the bar in identifying those companies best-positioned to address future sustainability challenges and opportunities.”