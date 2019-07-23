BENTON HARBOR — Whirlpool Corp.’s second quarter earnings were not as wishy-washy as Wall Street had expected.
The Benton Harbor appliance maker announced second-quarter GAAP net earnings of $67 million, or $1.04 per diluted share, compared to a loss of $657 million, or negative $9.50 per diluted share, reported for the same quarter last year.
Whirlpool came out with quarterly earnings of $4.01 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.80 per share. This compared favorably to earnings of $3.20 per share that the company reported a year ago.
“At our recent Investor Day, we laid out a robust strategy for creating shareholder value and our excellent second quarter results impressively demonstrate that we are on track,” Whirlpool Chairman and CEO Marc Bitzer said in a news release. “Our strong momentum allows us to raise our full-year guidance despite continued global macro uncertainties.”
Second quarter net sales were $5.2 billion, compared to $5.1 billion in the same prior-year period. Excluding the impact of currency, sales increased 3.5 percent.
Second quarter EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes) was $254 million, or 4.9 percent of sales, compared to negative $562 million (10.9 percent of sales) in 2018.
Second quarter ongoing EBIT was $363 million, or 7 percent of sales, compared to $343 million, or 6.7 percent of sales, in the same prior-year period.
On a GAAP and ongoing basis, EBIT margin was favorably impacted by product price/mix and restructuring benefits, which were partially offset by cost inflation and unfavorable currency.
On a GAAP basis, prior-year results were negatively impacted by about $860 million due to an asset impairment charge related to the EMEA region and a settlement agreement with the French Competition Authority.
Halfway through 2019, Whirlpool reported cash used by operating activities of negative $821 million, compared to negative $584 million in the prior year. Whirlpool reported free cash flow of $(997) million for the first six months of 2019, compared to $(725) million for the first six months of 2018, which was primarily driven by the $100 million FCA payment and temporarily higher working capital.
Full-year outlook
For 2019, the appliance maker raised guidance and now expects GAAP earnings per diluted share of $17.80 to $18.55 and ongoing earnings per diluted share of $14.75 to $15.50.
On a GAAP basis, earnings per diluted share includes the gain on sale of the Embraco business of about $400 million, restructuring expense of about $200 million, the favorable impact of a Brazil indirect tax credit of $180 million and a $79 million charge related to the sale of the company’s South Africa operations and exit of Whirlpool’s domestic sales operations in Turkey.
For the full-year outlook for 2019, Whirlpool now expects to generate cash provided by operating activities of about $1.4 billion and free cash flow of about $800 million.
Included in this guidance are restructuring cash outlays of about $200 million and capital spending of about $625 million.
“We are pleased to have completed the sale of our Embraco compressor business and expect to repay a $1 billion term loan with those net proceeds,” Jim Peters, chief financial officer of Whirlpool, said in a news release. “As we strengthen our balance sheet, drive margin expansion and generate cash, we will maintain our disciplined approach to capital allocation with continued investments in our business and solid returns to our shareholders.”
Contact: twittkowski@TheHP.com, 932-0358, Twitter: @TonyWittkowski