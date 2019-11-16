Wither the Neighborhood Watch?

ST. JOSEPH — On a recent Saturday morning, St. Joseph Township police received a call about a suspicious person in the Fairplain area.
“We saw someone matching the description and found that he was on GPS tether, so we could track him,” said Lt. Rick Knapp. “This was a resident seeing something that didn’t look right, picking up the phone and calling police.”
The resident happened to be part of a Neighborhood Watch group.
“Neighborhood Watch is a residents’ program, not a police department program. The program is only as good as the people participating. Law enforcement knows the importance of people sharing information,” Knapp said.
As several communities have seen a rash of car break-ins in recent months, police are urging neighbors to be alert to suspicious activity and call police. Knapp said many residences now are equipped with outdoor cameras, and video footage from those can help police solve crimes.
While Neighborhood Watch programs have all but disappeared in some communities, due to lack of participation by residents, one community is looking to start one.
“We’re going to try to bring more people in,” said Watervliet Police Officer Mordecai Thornsbury. “We’ve had one meeting and about six families came. We have another meeting coming up and we hope more people will come. It takes community involvement. We can facilitate and help move it along, but if the community wants this they need to get involved.”
The next meeting to discuss forming Neighborhood Watch groups in Watervliet is at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at Watervliet City Hall.
“We are really hoping we can get something up and running,” said Thornsbury. “We don’t have a lot of officers and we can’t be everywhere all the time. We need help, people watching for strange vehicles, or someone who shouldn’t be there. If we get information, we’ll get there in a hurry. We just need community support to get it up and running.”
Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety Director Dan McGinnis said there are no active Neighborhood Watch groups in the city but he hopes to help change that.
“Benton Harbor is very unique. People, in varying degrees, don’t want to associate with police. People don’t want to be a snitch,” McGinnis said.
He said a prelude to establishing Neighborhood Watch would be the creation of more block clubs.
“Recently I’ve had people reach out to me about starting block clubs. We need to re-establish the sense of community, where neighbors know each other, know their habits, know when they work or go to school,” McGinnis said. “If I know Julie Swidwa is at work and there’s a van in her driveway and I know Julie doesn’t have a van, I’m going to call it in. Look, it may be nothing, but if I’m suspicious, I’m going to call.”
McGinnis added, “Once we get block clubs established and regain a sense of community, it’s easy to roll Neighborhood Watch into that. People are fed up with some things, like illegal dumping and drugs. It’s about changing our culture. Ultimately a huge part of crime fighting is having people start to look out for each other, and I’m going to push for that over the next five years.”
Lt. Knapp, the liaison between Neighborhood Watch groups and the St. Joseph Township Police Department, said the township has had active Neighborhood Watch groups for years. The department was formed in 1974.
“The first chief, Keith Mills, was heavily into community policing. He would personally check on people’s homes when they were on vacation. Neighborhood Watch groups were developed later,” Knapp said. “There are block captains. It starts by going door-to-door, gathering telephone numbers and forming a call tree. We’d like every block to have a captain, but it’s hard to get the younger generation involved. Everyone is so busy with kids and school activities.”
Frank O’Brien lives on Gerald Street in St. Joseph Township and has been a Neighborhood Watch block captain for more than 20 years.
“When we first moved here I saw these signs on some of the street corners. I asked a friend what they were about, and he put me in touch with people who were having a Neighborhood Watch meeting that night. I went to it and they said, ‘You’re the captain, because you came to the meeting representing your street.’ Eventually they elected me to be president of the whole board,” O’Brien said.
He said besides the lack of interest among younger people, a challenge in keeping the program strong is that neighbors don’t know each other like they used to.
“Several years ago you’d live next to somebody and not move for 10, 20 or 30 years. We’d get to know our neighbors. We’d have block parties. People tend to care more if they know each other. If I’m gone I’ve got neighbors who will check my house and vice versa,” O’Brien said. “It’s worked out great, and it still is. It still works. We have a terrific police department, and a lot of the crime there used to be has gone down.”
He said some people who see something that might seem suspicious say they don’t want to bother the police.
“I say that’s what they’re there for,” O’Brien said.
St. Joseph Public Safety Officer Chris Sysko said the city used to have several active Neighborhood Watch groups, but that has dwindled over the years.
“The last one we really had was a group down near Lions Park Beach. If we could get groups active, if there’s interest, certainly I would,” Sysko said when asked if he would support new Neighborhood Watch groups. “I’d probably have to get re-trained. It’s been 12 or 13 years since I went to a Neighborhood Watch training.”
