ST. JOSEPH — Joseph “Jo-Jo” Tyson was a quiet but fun, funny, observant person who liked to play video games and crack jokes. And he was Robert White Jr.’s best friend.
That’s according to White, who began testifying Tuesday afternoon in the trial for Tarone Davon Washington. Washington, 23, is on trial in Berrien County Trial Court Judge Angela Pasula’s courtroom on an open murder charge in connection with the July 1, 2018, shooting death of Tyson, 26.
In his opening statement to the jury Tuesday, Berrien Assistant Prosecutor Mark Sanford said White also was shot, allegedly by Washington, but lived. White’s testimony was to resume this morning.
The shooting happened in the early morning of July 1, 2018, on Edgecumbe Avenue near McCord Street in Benton Harbor. Washington was arrested Dec. 13, 2018 on the open murder charge in connection with Tyson’s death, a charge of assault with intent to murder White, and two counts of felony firearms.
In his opening statement, Sanford told the jury that Tyson was shot once in the chest, and died, while White was shot twice and lived. He said the shooting may have been related to a conflict between White and Washington that dates back over a year. He said White approached Washington at a large gathering the night of the shooting, gave him a fist-bump and said, “We good. I’ve got nothing against you.” Sanford told the jury Washington did the same but, “He was lying.”
Shots rang out, and Tyson was shot with a bullet that had narrowly missed White, and subsequent shots hit White, Sanford said in his opening. Washington’s lawyer, Donald Sappanos, did not give an opening statement.
The only other witness called so far by Sanford was Benton Harbor Public Safety Officer Drew Wagner, who was among police who were called to the scene on a report of shots fired. Once there, he came upon a chaotic scene with an unruly crowd of at least 100, Wagner told the jury. Someone directed him to Tyson, who was lying on the ground.
“I tried CPR and located wounds and tried to bandage them. He was not alive,” Wagner told the jury.
