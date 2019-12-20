ST. JOSEPH — William “Bill” Wolf, Berrien County’s administrator since 2005, announced his resignation Thursday, citing a rift between himself and the board of commissioners.
“In February of this year you extended my contract to the end of 2021,” Wolf read from a statement to the commissioners. “At that time there existed an alignment of values and purpose between the Board and me as your Administrator that I can barely recognize today. ... When a similar relationship between the County Board and their appointed County Administrator no longer exists, a change is necessary.”
Wolf, a Stevensville resident, said he would remain in the position until June 12 to give the board time to find a successor.
Following the meeting, Wolf would not elaborate on the schism with the board that led to his decision, and said he would “continue to carry out the will of the majority of the board” until his last day in office.
Earlier this year he expressed alarm over the direction that the county government had taken and called on the board to ask the Michigan attorney general to look into “alleged serial corruption among elected officials” arising from conflict of interest allegations against Commissioner Teri Freehling.
That came after Prosecutor Michael Sepic declined to charge Freehling. Last week a special counsel’s report cleared Freehling of those charges.
Commissioner Mamie Yarbrough asked Wolf if he meant “resign” or “retire.”
Wolf said that was “a matter of semantics,” and added that he was “not mentally ready” to think about retiring.
Before Wolf was hired as administrator, he served eight years as county treasurer. Before that, he served one term as a Benton Harbor commissioner and four years as the city’s mayor, and later ran unsuccessfully for re-election.
Wolf is a St. Joseph native who attended the Washington School in the building that now houses the county offices. He graduated from St. Joseph High School in 1970, attended West Point Military Academy and served on active and reserve duty, retiring in 2002 with the rank of lieutenant colonel.
He earned a master’s degree in business administration at the University of Chicago, was a sales manager at Wolf’s Marine in Benton Harbor and owned his own business, Wolf’s Annex. In 2004 he ran unsuccessfully against John Proos in the Republican primary for the 79th House seat.
Wolf was one of 36 applicants and five finalists interviewed for the administrator’s position, and succeeded Mike Henry, who had served for 16 years.
In his resignation statement, Wolf said that “Berrien County is financially robust, innovative and has consistently provided high quality services to the public. I attribute this success to the competence, integrity and professionalism of our employees who daily execute their responsibilities within a management structure that encourages transparency, mutual respect and trust.”
Among the accomplishments under his watch, Wolf noted the creation of one of the state’s first public defender’s offices and the establishment of a road department, along with the expansion of the parks system, and new headquarters for animal control and the health department.
He said that the biggest accomplishment is “seeing department heads grow and mature.”
After the announcement, Commissioner Bill Chickering praised Wolf for building Berrien “into one of the best counties in Michigan.”
Commissioners will have “an amazing challenge” in finding someone to follow Wolf, Chickering added.
As to his future plans after stepping down, Wolf said he doesn’t have many hobbies, but he did buy a fishing boat this year and might be spending more time on the water.
