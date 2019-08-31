ST. JOSEPH — The mother of two men charged earlier in the shooting death of a Benton Harbor man has also been charged with murder.
Berrien County Prosecutor Michael Sepic said Felicia Lee, 42, of Benton Harbor, has been charged with first-degree felony murder in the July 31 shooting death of Arsenio Jordan, 29, of Benton Harbor. A preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 10.
Lee’s sons, Dennis Holbrook Jr., 23, and Eric Holbrook, 21, both are charged with open murder and some lesser charges in the same incident. Preliminary hearings for them are set for Sept. 24.
Lee was originally charged with harboring a fugitive, but Sepic said the murder charge against her was added after further evidence surfaced.
The shooting happened July 31 outside a house in the 800 block of Superior Street. Benton Harbor police were called on a report of short fired. Upon arrival, police found that Jordan had been shot and was critically injured. He died at the scene. Dennis Holbrook had also been shot and was taken to Lakeland Medical Center, St. Joseph. He recovered and was subsequently charged and jailed.
Sepic said it is his understanding that the scuffle that resulted in an exchange of gunfire was over $50 that was allegedly owed to one of the people involved.
