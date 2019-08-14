ST. JOSEPH — A woman who was accused of stabbing the father of her children more than 20 times while in a vehicle with him and one of the children has reached a plea deal with prosecutors.
Nicole T. Osler, 23, of Benton Harbor, pleaded guilty to charges of attempted assault with a dangerous weapon, a high court misdemeanor punishable by up to two years in prison; and domestic violence, a misdemeanor punishable by up to 90 days.
She had been charged with assault with intent to murder and, had she been convicted of that, would have faced any number of years up to life in prison. As part of her plea deal, that charge was dismissed, as was a charge of third-degree child abuse.
Berrien Assistant Prosecutor Nicholas DeRyke and Osler, through her lawyers, assistant public defenders Stephanie Farkas and Kaitlin Locke, reached the plea agreement Tuesday morning just before Osler was to have a preliminary hearing with Berrien County Trial Court Judge Angela Pasula.
Osler told Pasula she was in a car in St. Joseph on June 27 when she became upset with Cassell Blakey, 35, and started stabbing him with a knife. She said she stabbed him in his arms, neck and chest. Osler said their baby, now 5 months old, was in the car. Blakey survived the stab wounds and Osler ultimately turned herself in at the Benton Harbor police station.
