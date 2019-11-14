ST. JOSEPH — A Benton Harbor woman at the center of a murder case has pleaded guilty to harboring a felon.
Felecia Lee, 42, kept her son, Eric Holbrook, 21, hidden from police following the July 31 shooting death of Arsenio Jordan, 29. Holbrook is charged with murder in the case, as is his brother, 23-year-old Dennis Holbrook. They have been bound over for trial following preliminary hearings last month.
Berrien County Trial Court Judge Gordon Hosbein is expected to rule Nov. 25 whether Lee will also be bound over for trial in the case.
Berrien Assistant Prosecutor Trevor Maveal said the charge of harboring a felon is a 4-year felony, but he will recommend at sentencing in that case, that Lee be sentenced to time served. She and her sons remain in the Berrien County jail.
The case is complex. According to testimony at earlier hearings, Lee and her sons, whom she at one point refered to as her “goons,” showed up at a house on Superior Street in Benton Harbor the afternoon of July 31, where Arsenio Jordan and members of his family were gathered on the porch.
Lee approached Jordan’s niece, Destiny Jordan, about money she claimed was owed her, according to testimony. An argument ensued, shots were fired, and Arsenio Jordan was fatally shot. Dennis Holbrook also was shot and wounded. He was taken to Lakeland Medical Center, St. Joseph, and was later arrested and charged with murder.
Eric Holbrook, who’d allegedly been hiding at his mother’s house, was eventually arrested on a murder charge. His mother was later charged.
