ST. JOSEPH — The Disability Network Southwest Michigan is hosting a free workshop on “Employee Disclosure: What to do when an employee discloses a disability,” from 9-10:30 a.m. Oct. 29 at 2900 Lakeview Ave., St. Joseph, according to a news release.
This workshop is designed to help employers understand their responsibilities when an employee discloses a disability. Topics covered will include employment provisions of the Americans with Disabilities Act, under what conditions an employee must disclose a disability, why they may not want to, and how to determine what a “reasonable accommodation” in the workplace is.
Pre-registration is required by contacting Miranda Grunwell at grunwellm@dnswm.org, or calling 345-1516, ext.120. Visit their website at www.dnswm.org for more details.
Disability Network offers disability disclosure workshops during October when the Department of Labor observes National Disability Employment Awareness Month, which celebrates the contributions of workers with disabilities and educates the community about the value of a workforce inclusive of the skills and talents of people with disabilities.
Disability Network’s disability disclosure workshops are frequently geared toward employees; however, this workshop is for employers to better understand disability employment regulations and best practices. This workshop is appropriate for human resource professionals of larger organizations and small business owners alike.