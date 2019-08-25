ST. JOSEPH — Samantha Snow of Stevensville and Frankie Snow of Coloma have been separated for nearly a year, and their divorce decree will go before a judge in September. They have a son who will be two in October and said they are still working through disagreements about visitation.
As many as 100 years ago, children whose parents were in relationships that were not working were apt to suffer from lack of parenting time and poor financial conditions.
“The courts and judges could not get out into the communities and were very concerned about the young children,” said Tom Watson, director, Berrien County Friend of the Court. “So we’re the eyes and ears for the judges, and a liaison for the court. Even 100 years ago, children were uncared for.”
In 1919, the Michigan Legislature established the Friend of the Court, tasking it with these duties:
• Investigate, report and make recommendations to the court on custody, parenting time, amount of support and denials of parenting time.
• Enforce all custody orders entered by the court.
• Enforce all parenting time orders entered by the court.
• Enforce all support orders entered by the court.
• Provide mediation as a way of settling disagreements over custody and parenting time.
“Every occupation is difficult but you have to be a special person to do this job,” Watson said of his staff of 42. “We don’t often get thanked. When a decision is made by the court, somebody is not going to be happy. We hear from child support payers, ‘I’m paying too much,’ and from payees, ‘I’m not receiving enough.’ We’re dealing with the two most important things in the lives of many people – money and children.”
Watson said the FOC staff spends 80 percent of its time on 20 percent of its cases.
“We have people who spend a great deal of time evading us,” he said.
In Berrien County, all parties involved in a divorce action with minor children, or a custody or visitation dispute, are required to attend a session of S.M.I.L.E., which stands for Start Making It Liveable for Everyone. The program provides specific information about how a divorcing couple can minimize the harm to children.
About 20 or so people, including the Snows, attended a recent session of S.M.I.L.E. facilitated by Richard Sammis, one of four attorney referees who work for Berrien County’s Friend of the Court.
“I don’t know that the Friend of the Court has a lot of fans, but when you’re going through what is likely to be the hardest thing in your adult life, try getting through it without them,” Sammis told the participants.
The focus of his presentation was on children, the effects divorce can have on them, and ways to minimize the effects.
“In so many cases the children are right in the middle. I’m here to make you believe that whether you put your children through your divorce is absolutely a decision you make. If I succeed in you leaving your children out of your divorce I’ll have earned my paycheck,” Sammis said.
Samantha and Frankie Snow hope to work out their differences, and Samantha Snow said she already has tried some of the ideas presented in the S.M.I.L.E. program. With help from the court’s Self Help Legal Resource Center, they’ve written up their own divorce papers that grant full physical custody of their little boy to the mother. But, Frankie Snow said, he intends to be in his son’s life.
Michigan is one of a handful of states nationwide that, along with child support, require enforcement of custody and parenting time provisions. The FOC office is responsible for addressing complaints regarding these issues and helping parents try to resolve the issues prior to the need for a court hearing. In most states, a dispute about custody or parenting time results in a court hearing being the only alternative for resolution.
Michigan Supreme Court Chief Justice Bridget M. McCormack recently joined with the Friend of the Court Association to celebrate the 100th anniversary and recognize the value of the FOC.
“The 2,000 professionals who work for Friend of the Court are just that – a friend to the hundreds of thousands of families who depend on your work,” McCormack noted in a proclamation. “You are a lifeline for families who are struggling with divorce, parenting time, and other difficult issues. You serve those moms, dads and children with dignity, respect, compassion and dedication that is unmatched.”
In a resolution highlighting the 100th anniversary, McCormack called Michigan’s Friend of the Court “an innovative leader and national pioneer in protecting the welfare of families and children.”
Statewide, the Friend of the Court in 2018 served 750,000 families and supervised distribution of more than $1.4 billion of child support, medical expenses and spousal support, and helped families more than 14,000 times to voluntarily resolve custody and parenting time disputes.
The Berrien County Friend of the Court has about 16,300 active cases, Watson said. Of those, 66 percent have past due support arrearage, compared to 59 percent statewide.
In 1975, the Federal Child Support Enforcement Program was established thorugh Title IV-D of the Social Security Act. It established the Office of Child Support Enforcement to oversee the program on the federal level and provide for the funding mechanism for the federal program.
The IV-D program is a federally-mandated program that promotes parental responsibility and family self-sufficiency by providing families with child support services. While each state has a child support program, with funding for operation provided through the IV-D act, Michigan is one of only a few states that has a Friend of the Court office. In Michigan, the FOC operates the child support program for each jurisdiction.
Contact: jswidwa@TheHP.com, 269-932-0359, Twitter: @HPSwidwa
Every occupation is difficult but you have to be a special person to do this job. ... We don’t often get thanked. When a decision is made by the court, somebody is not going to be happy.
Tom Watson
director of the Berrien County Friend of the Court