YMCA locations open as cooling stations

Both branches of the YMCA of Southwest Michigan will act as cooling stations during this weekend’s extreme heat.
The National Weather Service has declared an excessive heat warning through 8 p.m. today. Today’s forecast is for a high in the mid-90s.
Combined with high humidity, it will feel like it is over 100 degrees in many areas. Sunday’s high is forecast to be in the mid-80s, with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Community members can stop by either of the YMCA locations to cool off in central air and replenish with free ice water that will be available in the lobbies.
The Benton Harbor-St. Joseph YMCA at 3665 Hollywood Road, St. Joseph, will be open 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
The Niles-Buchanan YMCA at 905 N. Front Street, Niles, will be open 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
For more information, please call the Benton Harbor-St. Joseph YMCA at 428-9622.