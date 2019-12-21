ST. JOSEPH — Police and prosecutors have a message for drug dealers and their suppliers.
“You’re killing people,” said Jeffrey Taylor, chief trial attorney for the Berrien County Prosecutor’s Office. “And if we can prove it we’re going to pursue you. We’re treating these as homicides.”
In Berrien County so far this year, six drug overdose deaths have resulted in criminal charges against people who sold or provided the drugs, Taylor said. Most cases are still making their way through the court.
“I was the APA in drug court from 2005 to 2015, and these were sporadic. I think we’ve started doing a better job of investigating these drug overdoses as a crime. Some are easy to prosecute, while others are difficult,” Taylor said.
He said the prosecutor’s office does not become involved in every drug overdose death.
“Sometimes the police get called, sometimes not. Some are just labeled as an overdose or natural death. If the police get called, we become involved. If not, we don’t,” Taylor said.
Gone too soon
When 24-year-old Brionna Capozio was found dead, police got involved.
A Benton Harbor man, Louis Earle Lacy-Garrett, 38, has been charged with delivery of a controlled substance, heroin, causing Capozio’s death.
Brionna’s mother found her on the bathroom floor at their home in Coloma the morning of July 12. The night before, she had injected heroin she bought from Lacy-Garrett, according to witness testimony at a preliminary hearing for Lacy-Garrett in November. He is expected to go on trial early next year.
Until the night of July 11, Brionna Capozio had been fighting her addiction and winning the battle, her mother said.
“Brionna had been clean for over a year – I have her one-year coin,” said Lisa Masso. “She was a really big-hearted person. She was bullied badly in high school because she was heavy. But she had a lot of people who loved her. She had a huge heart and a smile that was like a ray of sunshine.”
According to her mother, Capozio was using medications to combat withdrawal while fighting her addiction. But when she got a job in customer service through a temporary employment service, she lost her Medicaid and did not have health insurance to pay for those medications. That, her mother said, was when she relapsed.
Masso said she and Brionna, her only daughter, had struggled in recent years but were very close as she was growing up. Masso said her late husband, Scott Masso, raised Brionna as his own from age 3 and had died of cancer two years ago, and it’s been rough ever since. She said her daughter graduated from Watervliet High School and went to Southwestern Michigan College, where she studied business.
“She wanted to get into the music industry, maybe manage a band. She loved music. She’d sing on the toilet and in the shower ever since she was a baby. She’d drown out the TV,” Masso said.
Holding dealers accountable
As of mid-December, in 2019 there had been 23 drug-related deaths in Berrien County and 12 in Van Buren County. Van Buren County Sheriff Daniel Abbott said he has put a system in place so that when a 911 emergency dispatcher handles a fatal drug overdose call, they notify the sheriff’s command staff, which in turn contacts someone in the department narcotics unit.
“We wait about a day, then make contact with the family. We get the person’s phone and any information we can,” Abbott said. “The families have been very receptive. The narcotics officers try to link the death with a dealer and start building a case. We’re trying to resolve them more than ever. I think it’s huge for the community. Any time somebody loses their life and you can trace it back, you’re probably saving more lives in the future. And the drug dealers need to be held accountable.”
Abbott said that in the past, nobody wanted to talk about drug overdose deaths and help the police.
“That is shifting to where folks are now cooperating because they see what it does to the community,” he said regarding drug sales and use. He said methamphetamine and heroin are mostly the problem.
In the Medical Examiners report for 2018 for Van Buren County, of the 11 drug-related deaths, six involved fentanyl, a powerful drug dealers mix in (cut) with heroin, because fentanyl is cheaper but 50 times more potent than heroin. Buyers are often unaware.
Taylor said the mix of fentanyl is the deadly factor, though heroin is generally cut with something. A few years back the dealers started using fentanyl instead of Dramamine, the prosecutor said.
“The more fentanyl that’s added, the more overdoses we see. Sometimes it’s straight fentanyl. Whoever is bringing it in, whoever their suppliers are, the street-level dealers sometimes have no idea what they’re passing,” he added. “And it’s killing people.”
Taylor said that in 2015, the Berrien County Prosecutor’s Office put together a drug overdose death investigation protocol.
After collecting evidence, “We try to charge as many of them as we can. In November we were actively prosecuting four pending cases,” Taylor said. As of November, the prosecutor’s office was aware of 21 overdose deaths in Berrien County and six had resulted in a dealer being charged with delivery of drugs causing death.
“The ultimate goal is to get to the dealers up past the street level,” he said.
A more deadly mix
In a warning issued in April, Berrien County Prosecutor Micheal Sepic said that in recent years the number of drug overdose deaths had remained pretty static, with a slight downward trend in 2018. But early in 2019, a spike occurred due to an apparent increase in the percentage of fentanyl.
Fentanyl is a powerful opioid used as a pain medication, and together with other medications for anesthesia. It is also used by some as a recreational drug often mixed with heroin or cocaine. It is usually used by injection.
Berrien County Sheriff’s Sgt. Shawn Yech is assigned to the Southwest Enforcement Team.
“I don’t think there’s an increase in overdoses, but rather a better reporting of them between the prosecutor’s office, the sheriff’s department, state police and other agencies. For instance, several we’re working this year originated from Michigan State Police, Benton Harbor, Coloma and Niles police. There’s better cooperation and sharing of information.”
He said the deadly mix of heroin and fentanyl is believed to be largely imported from out of the area, often from other countries.
“We’ve tried to increase our focus and investigations on some of these more dangerous narcotics,” Yech said.
John Rorabeck, chief analyst in the Forensic Laboratory at Andrews University, where police agencies send drugs to be analyzed, said the most common drug he sees is methamphetamine.
“But that doesn’t mean it’s causing the most deaths. Sometimes I don’t see the whole story. I am certainly seeing a lot more syringes with fentanyl, and while it’s not a large segment of the population, it certainly is dangerous for whoever is using it,” Rorabeck said.
The Medical Examiner’s Office said that of the 23 overdose deaths in Berrien County in 2017, opioids accounted for 21. In six of the deaths, fentanyl was the only cause, and in four of the deaths, fentanyl plus another drug were involved.
Yech said police have a protocol to follow when handling the dangerous drugs so officers can keep themselves safe.
He said he is not aware of any local officers having been harmed by handling fentanyl-laced heroin, but there have been some throughout the country.
“Usually when we do a drug case involving heroin, it is usually a mix. But now in 2019 there are some that were strictly fentanyl,” he said.
Yech said these death investigations are tough.
“But we have had some convictions, and we still have several in process at the moment. These are hard cases to prove, and there’s a lot of man hours put into investigating them.”
But law enforcement officials are not going to quit.
“We are going to continue to follow the protocol for all new cases coming in, and still work on better reporting of them. Whenever we’re able to establish probable cause to charge the dealer that dealt the drugs, we’re going to proceed,” Yech said.
Van Buren County Prosecutor Michael Bedford said his office has not seen an increase in the number of these cases charged.
“We do, however, zealously prosecute any case that is supported by sufficient evidence,” he said.
