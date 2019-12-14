Millennials across the country are delaying many of life’s major events, including buying their first home, when compared to previous generations when they were the same age, said Jung Choi, a research assistant with Urban Institute, a nonprofit in Washington, D.C.
She said there are many reasons for this, including that many millennials (born 1981-1997) were becoming young adults during the Great Recession in 2007-09 after the U.S. housing bubble burst, creating the financial crisis.
“Although there has been a recovery ... since millennials entered the job market during the recession period, they haven’t been able to build up enough savings for a down payment,” said Choi.
In addition, houses cost more today than they did before the Great Recession due to a lack of supply.
Because there is such a demand for new homes, she said contractors are focusing on building more expensive, luxury homes, which has driven up the cost of existing smaller homes over the past decade.
“Because of this lack of supply, rent has also increased a lot,” she said. “So millennials, if they decide to be renters, that means they ... have less capacity to save.”
Another barrier to buying a home, she said, is that it is more difficult to get a loan since the Great Recession due to the tightening of credit standards.
“We think there has been an over-correction,” she said. “... The median credit score (to buy a home) has increased by about 40 points. The median was 692 in 2000. Now, it’s about 732.”
Choi is one of the authors of the 2018 report “Millennial Homeownership: Why Is It So Low, and How Can We Increase It?”
That report used census data to compare home ownership rates between millennials in 2015 and baby boomers (born 1946-1964) and generation X (born 1965-1980) when those generations were at the ages of 25 to 34.
In 2015, 37 percent of millennials owned a home, compared to 45.4 percent of Gen X and 45 percent of baby boomers.
The report also found that millennials are delaying moving out of their parents’ homes, getting married and having children.
Less wealth
The Pew Research Center found that millennials have less accumulated wealth than Gen X and baby boomers had at the same age, which is important because home ownership is an important way to build wealth.
In 2016, the median net worth of households headed by millennials was $12,500, compared to $15,100 for Gen X and $20,700 for baby boomers, when looking at the same age and adjusting for inflation.
The Urban Institute found that the average homeowner has household wealth of $231,420, compared with the average renter’s of $5,200.
Another barrier to home ownership is the high college debt many millennials have, which keeps them from buying a home and building wealth.
Choi said the cost of going to college has more than tripled since 2000.
But not having a college education puts millennials in an even worse economic position and is leading to increasing wealth disparity between millennials with and without a college education, according to a report by the Urban Institute.
The gap between the two groups has increased from 3 to 10 percentage points between 1990 and 2015, the Urban Institute found.
The report warns that if this trend isn’t stopped, wealth disparities between different groups of millennials will widen.
Power issue
Gray Kimbrough, a labor economist who calls himself the serial millennial myth debunker, said millennials aren’t accumulating wealth as fast as baby boomers and Gen X did, and it can be a problem if one generation controls the wealth.
When baby boomers were the median age of 35 in 1990, he said they had accumulated 21 percent of the nation’s wealth. In 2008, when Gen X’s median age was 35, they had 9 percent of the nation’s wealth.
He said millennials won’t hit the median age of 35 until 2023. But right now, they have just 3.2 percent of the nation’s wealth, meaning they would have to triple their wealth by 2023 to catch up to Gen X and increase their wealth by seven fold to catch up to the baby boomers.
He said his calculations don’t take into account that there were more baby boomers at that age than there are millennials.
“It definitely narrows when you look at it per person, but there is still a gap,” he said. “All of that is related to millennials forming households later in life, which feeds into buying houses later in life.”
He said some people believe that there will be a shift in wealth from the baby boomers when they die to their millennial children. But Kimbrough said we can’t count on that.
“People’s lifespans are extending,” he said. “And a lot of older people are getting a lot of their wealth knocked out by health problems because health costs are so insane, and by long-term care.”
He said baby boomers need to care about how the younger generations are faring, if for no other reason than for selfish reasons.
“In order for the economy to continue supporting and for government to continue supporting boomers in the way they have come to expect to be supported, they need for younger generations to succeed in ways that may not be possible under current policies,” he said.
He said society needs to look at how it is treating its young people.
“This may be a case where millennials aren’t going to be significantly better off than their parents were,” he said. “They haven’t seen the kind of economic growth and the general rise in living conditions that previous generations saw.”
Kimbrough said there are many policies that can be changed to help not only millennials, but society as a whole.
“We don’t have affordable child care in this country, and we don’t have leave policies that allow people to deal with these issues,” he said. “That’s something that’s coming to the forefront for millennials and young adults today, but that’s something that impacts everybody and will impact later generations as well.”
He said everyone wins if the younger generations are successful.
