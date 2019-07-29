Youngest sergeant ever

Being in a leadership role comes natural for Brent Kotecki.
So it’s no surprise that being the youngest sergeant in the history of the St. Joseph police department suits him just fine.
Kotecki, 28, grew up in Schoolcraft. He has a degree in criminal justice from Kalamazoo Valley Community College and graduated from the police/fire academy there in 2012. He worked for the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety for two years before becoming a public safety officer for the St. Joseph Department of Public Safety. After four years in St. Joseph, he was promoted to sergeant in March 2018.
Herald-Palladium Staff Writer Julie Swidwa recently caught up with Kotecki at the police station before the start of his shift.
How did you end up being a sergeant at such a young age? Is this what you had planned?
With our turnover rate right now, being here for five years in October, I already have 13 people below me in seniority. We have a pension, so a lot of people stay 25 years, 26, up to 30, then retire. We had a lot of retirements all at once, and a couple of them were sergeants.
Based on our contract, you have to have five years before you can be promoted to sergeant. But there wasn’t enough people who put in for sergeant. There was only one other person who put in for it. So, with that and our contract, it opens it up to people with four years.
I’ve always had a plan of slowly progressing up the chain. But I didn’t think it was going to happen that soon.
Do you aspire to be a police chief?
You know, the thought is there. But I’m still pretty young, so I like being on the road. When it comes to a chief’s job it’s more politics and being upstairs in the office. I still like being out on the road.
Are any of the people you supervise older than you?
I have one, yes. He’s been here 24 years, Matt Boelke.
Is it OK?
Yeah. I mean, he’s great. I like to think of him as kind of my crutch. He’s been around for awhile, he knows the department inside and out. So obviously being a new sergeant I have questions, and he’s my go-to guy. He works on my shift.
Are there very many in the department that are older than you?
There was. But now, with our turnover rate, I would say I’m kind of in the middle. There’s a lot of people underneath me and there’s still probably seven or eight older.
You haven’t been a police officer for that many years, so I don’t know if this question really applies to you, but with the times the way they are now, knowing what you know now, would you do it again?
Of course. I come from a family of cops. My dad’s a cop and my brother’s a cop. My brother works for the Grand Rapids Police Department, my dad retired from Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.
Do you have any other brothers and sisters who did not become a cop?
I have a sister. My mom was a nurse, and my sister went into nursing.
So obviously a family that likes to serve?
Yes.
Did it come to you right away to be able to be a boss to people older than you? Or did it take some getting used to?
For the most part, I think it came pretty naturally. For high school football I was a captain, for basketball I was a captain.
So you’ve been in leadership roles?
Yes. Basically, we’re a small department. We’re more of a family. We have a family environment. So you’re talking to people you spend half your life with. It’s like brothers and sisters, you’re going to have your arguments and disagreements, but at the end of the day we’re still family.
What do you like best about police work?
There’s so many things I like about it. No two days are ever the same. I was never one to want to work an office job Monday through Friday or do routine work. Same stuff every day, day in day out. I mean every day you come into this place it’s something different. It’s a job that requires you to be physically active, requires you to be in shape, continue to work out. I’ve always been into sports, I love sports, I love competition. As they say, criminals never age, criminals stay the same age, so it makes you want to keep up on your game. You get out and meet different people every day. Getting out into the public, talking to different people, it’s always something new. It’s fun.
Is there anything you would want people to know about you that I haven’t asked you?
About me? I wouldn’t say about me, in particular, but as our department as a whole. I just want to reiterate that police officers, we’re humans, you know. You can come up and talk to us any time. We’re not machines or anything like that. We laugh, we joke, we have fun, we’re humans. Don’t be afraid to come up and talk to us. Kids are taught that if they see a police officer, someone’s in trouble, or something’s wrong. We want kids to feel safe to come to us, talk to us.
