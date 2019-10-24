Youth Fair committee eyes 75th anniversary

BERRIEN SPRINGS — After a successful 2019 fair, Berrien County Youth Fair Association members are turning their attention to next year’s 75th anniversary event. “Diamonds are Fair-Ever” is the theme for the 2020 fair, which will run Aug. 17-22.
Association members met Tuesday night at the Youth Memorial Building on the fairgrounds for the annual meeting. The meeting featured speeches from this year’s fair royalty, a recap of the 2019 fair and the fair’s finances, the election of new fair board members and board officers and the announcement of several awards.
Fair manager Karen Klug gave a recap of the 2019 fair, as well as other activities on the fairgrounds over the last year. She said fair week attendance was down a little under 3,000 from 2018, with 101,383 people attending this year. The number of exhibitors was down by 162, to 1,972 youth.
Non-fair activities continued with building and grounds rentals, horse shows, antique shows and the annual Chapel Hill Arts and Crafts Show. Winter rental storage brought in over $80,000. Klug said the association was able to make some infrastructure improvements and buy some equipment.
She said a number of events are planned as the association gears up for the 75th anniversary of the fair. They include a “Diamonds are Fair-Ever” dinner dance celebration on March 28 at the Mendel Center, a fair family picnic on July 4, and the opening of the 50-year time capsule and its resealing for the 100-year celebration.
Klug said special 75th anniversary gear will go on sale including different shirts for the different decades of the fair, plus other items. She said a special fair history book is being put together and will be available for sale after the 2020 fair.
Board Treasurer Susan Coulston gave the financial report. She said gate revenue went up 3.6 percent and rides/concessions revenue went up 5 percent, while attendance went down 2.6 percent. Overall, she said the association was able to add $95,000 to its reserves.
An emotional moment came when the family of board member Patrick Freehling received a plaque for his three years of service on the board. Freehling, a Baroda area farmer, died in a farm accident earlier this year.
“We felt it was necessary to dedicate a plaque to him,” fair board president Corey Burks said. “It was an extreme honor to get to know him over the last three years and we want to give the family a big thank you from us.”
Burks reported that the fair board decided during fair week to establish a permanent memorial to Freehling. He said a flower garden will be placed by the flag poles in the mall area in Freehling’s memory.
Also honored for her service on the fair board was Coulston, who has been on the board since 1998 and decided this year not to run for another three-year term.
New board members elected were Tyson Lemon of Stevensville and Bob Mischke of St. Joseph. Current board members re-elected to new three-year terms were Kelly Ewalt, Linda Shinsky, Les Smith and Dan Stacey.
Awards were presented to the top 20-year-old exhibitor and the Friend of the Fair. Three young people applied for the 20 Year Old Outstanding Exhibitor Award and $300 D.R. Potts Memorial Scholarship, with Kristen Clear of Niles walking away with the top prize.
Clear follows in the footsteps of her sister, Kelsey, who won the 20 Year Old Outstanding Exhibitor Award in 2014. She works at Shelton’s Farm Market as a meat cutter. She has shown in the goat, chicken and home economic departments and also taken part in the talent show.
Kristofer Crowder of Stevensville came in second and received a $200 scholarship. He is a student at Southwestern Michigan College majoring in criminal justice. He has showed in the equine department.
Leah Wojahn of Stevensville came in third and received a $100 scholarship. She is a senior at Western Michigan University and has shown in the flowers, home economics, crafts and horticulture barns.
Kevin Young of Niles was given the “Friend of the Fair” Award. He is a fair association advisor and longtime volunteer after exhibiting at the fair as a youth. He is a co-superintendent of the dairy barn and also helps with the auction and behind the scenes. He is a Pokagon Township Trustee and works at Shelton’s Farm Market.
Board officers elected after the meeting were Burks of Berrien Springs as president, Tiffany Rydwelski of Buchanan, first vice president; Kelly Ewalt of Berrien Springs, second vice president; Klug of Eau Claire as secretary and Cathy Reifschneider of Stevensville, treasurer.