BENTON TOWNSHIP — It’s encouraging news that the COVID-19 curve is flatting a little bit in Michigan, but local health officials believe Southwest Michigan will be living in a blunted curve for some months to come.
“I don’t believe we’re going to see the peak,” said Dr. Loren Hamel, Spectrum Health Lakeland president, during a news conference Friday afternoon. “All the models we’re doing, and the health department is doing, suggest this is going to go on for weeks and months here at a lower level.”
That’s why health officials say they are monitoring the trends very closely.
“We are having a different experience than Southeast Michigan,” said Nicki Britten, health officer for the Berrien County Health Department (BCHD), during the news conference. “We’re still seeing the number of confirmed cases increase slightly each week.”
Hamel said a good way to gauge how the curve is flattening is the number of people sick enough to be in the hospital and the number of people on ventilators and in the intensive care unit.
“That’s been a variable trend for us,” he said. “We had 14 people two days ago in the ICU and we have nine people today. We haven’t seen that dramatic increase in number of folks sick enough to be in the hospital.”
Britten said that some of the data they’ve been monitoring is hard to interpret because as testing capabilities increase, so will the number of cases.
Testing update
Hamel said there is good news in that there are way more tests available in Berrien County than there used to be, but the bad news is there is still not nearly enough.
He said there are about 1,500 tests available a day and the health system is conducting about 100-150 tests a day right now.
“We can do some more and will do some more, but there’s just not enough tests for everybody,” Hamel said.
Hamel and Britten said the county can’t afford to test everyone and have most of the tests be negative.
“It really doesn’t make much sense to just test somebody who is curious,” Hamel said. “Because it’s very likely that test would be negative.”
He said Spectrum Health Lakeland is already getting about 80 percent of tests it does coming back negative.
Britten said someone needs to be infected for four to five days before they can get an accurate test result.
“You could spread it around later even if you did have a test that came back negative,” she said.
They said that early testing is happening for vulnerable populations, like folks in nursing homes, along with first responders and health care providers who could infect others, but that they can’t test everyone yet.
Hamel said the county is still weeks away from having good, reliable and widespread antibody testing.
Lowell Hamel doing better
Hamel reported that his brother, Dr. Lowell Hamel, the hospital system’s chief operating officer, has been taken off a ventilator and is doing much better.
“The ICU called me about a half hour ago and it was Lowell on the other end,” Hamel said. “He’s still groggy and a long way from completely recovered, but alert. He was so grateful for everyone’s thoughts and prayers. It is possible to get people off a ventilator.”
Hamel reported that the convalescent plasma transfusions, which Lowell Hamel and a handful of other patients locally have already been given already, can be a life-saving procedure.
“We’ve had many folks call in to ask how they can donate, which I thank them so much for,” he said.
Friday case update
The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Berrien County rose to more than 200 on Friday.
The BCHD reports there are now 208 cases, up from 189 reported Thursday.
Out of the 208 cases, 123 have recovered and 11 have died.
Britten and Hamel said that the deaths are counted as being from COVID-19 only if they tested positive and the symptoms of the disease killed them.
“We’ve heard the concern: Is there someone who was maybe positive, but it was something else that killed them and you’re counting that as a COVID death?” Britten said. “The short answer is no. It’s when COVID-19 was the thing that precipitated the events leading to the death.”
The county also has 176 presumed positive cases, up from 171 reported Thursday.
The Benton Harbor and Berrien Springs ZIP codes continue to have the most cases.
In Van Buren County the total did not change from Thursday and sits at 35 confirmed positive cases.
In Cass County on Friday, two more people tested positive, bringing the county’s total to 25 cases.
There are now three recovered people in Cass County and eight recovered people in Van Buren County. Both counties remain at two deaths apiece.
The state and county health departments update the number of positive COVID-19 cases at about 3 p.m. each day. For state numbers, visit www.michigan.gov/coronavirus.
Local numbers and information can be found at www.bchdmi.org, and at www.vbcassdhd.org/covid-19.